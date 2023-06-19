Trump, other Republicans ward off a familiar enemy by attacking Democrats as ‘Marxists’, ‘Communists’





NEW YORK (AP) After his impeachment on federal charges last week, Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden and Democrats with language that seemed to evoke another era: He was persecuted, he said. said, by Marxists and Communists.

Trump has used the labels since his first appearance on the political scene, but it has recently become a ubiquitous line of attack that has also been deployed by other Republicans. The rhetoric is both inaccurate and potentially dangerous as it attempts to demonize an entire party with a description that has long been associated with enemies of the Americas.

Experts who study political messaging say associating Democrats with Marxism only reinforces the country’s polarization and is simply wrong: Biden promoted capitalism, and Democratic lawmakers aren’t pushing to turn America’s democracy into a system. Communist.

That doesn’t matter to Trump and other Republicans, who for years have used hyperbolic references to associated political ideologies to instill fears about Democrats and the dangers they supposedly pose.

Hours after pleading not guilty in federal court, Trump told a crowd of his supporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that Biden, along with a group of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists, had attempted to destroy American democracy.

He added: If the communists get away with it, it won’t stop with me.

He broached the Marxist theme again a few days later during a telephone rally with voters in Iowa. The comments came after numerous campaign emails and social posts over the past few months in which Trump claimed that Bidens America could soon become a Third World Marxist regime or tyrannical Marxist nation.

Other Republicans piled on similar messages. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter last week to castigate what she called the DOJ CONTROLLED BY CORRUPTED AND ARMED DEMOCRATIC COMMUNISTS. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest rival for the GOP presidential nomination, has argued that the United States is at risk of falling victim to a woke ideology, which he has defined in interviews as a form of cultural Marxism.

Experts say there’s a long history of American politicians calling opponents Marxists or Communists without proof, perhaps most infamously, the late Senator Joseph McCarthy, who led efforts to blacklist the Communists accused in the 1950s.

In a country that has historically positioned itself against Marxism, red-baiting is as American as apple pie in political communications, said Tanner Mirrlees, an associate professor at Ontario Tech University in Canada who has researched on the political discourse on cultural Marxism.

The attacks are carefully constructed to emotionally hit voters, said Steve Israel, a former US congressman from New York who studied political messaging as chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Democrats tend to send a message to the part of the brain that is about reason and empirical evidence, he said. Message from the Republicans to the guts.

For some Hispanic Trump supporters who gathered outside the Miami federal courthouse where the former president was arraigned, the charges evoked memories of political persecution their family members once escaped.

That’s what they’re doing in Latin America, said Madelin Munilla, 67, who arrived in Miami as a child when her parents fled Fidel Castros Cuba.

She carried a poster with a photo of Biden alongside Castro, Venezuelans Nicolas Maduro and Nicaraguans Daniel Ortega, left-wing leaders whose imprisonment of opponents has driven immigration to South Florida for decades.

Unlike the United States, which has a tradition of respecting the rule of law and the constitutional separation of powers, the judicial system in many parts of Latin America does not have the same independence. In a region where corruption is thriving, poorly paid prosecutors and judges are routinely caught responding to orders from powerful politicians seeking to settle scores or derail criminal investigations.

A rise in immigration from Southeast Asia after the Vietnam War also brought a population of staunchly anti-Communist voters, some of whom aligned with the Republican Party in part because of its forceful messages on the question.

Yet opposing an actual regime that suppresses individual freedom and opposing a free market economy is different from how many Republicans use those terms today – to falsely claim that Marxists are the class leader of American society.

Frankly, there is no empirical basis under the Republican claim that Marxists run the major institutions of American society, Mirrlees said.

Other Republicans, from DeSantis to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, have used another term, cultural Marxism, to characterize struggles for gender or racial equity that they say are woke and threaten an American way of life. traditional. Cruz used it in the title of his book.

Although the term has become popular among mainstream Republicans, it has a darker past. Experts say the concept of Cultural Marxism posing a threat has historically been propagated by anti-Semitic and white supremacist groups.

For most voters who hear candidates say someone is a Communist or a Marxist, the true meaning may matter less than negative associations with the terms, said University at Buffalo law professor James Gardner. which focuses on electoral law.

The tactic seems to be to choose an adjective that most people think describes something bad and try to associate it with the person you’re bashing, he said.

Yet while taunting Communists and Marxists can be effective in animating voters who form the Republican base, it may not be an effective strategy in the next general election, Israel said.

That’s because it doesn’t so easily sway moderate and independent voters who don’t see the evidence that ties Democrats to those ideologies.

Moderate voters may succumb to the Republican argument that Democrats are for more spending, but they won’t fall for the argument that Democrats are Marxists, Israel said. The Republicans are overplaying their game.

____

Associated Press writer Joshua Goodman in Miami contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to improve its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. Learn more about the APs Democracy Initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-republicans-marxists-marxism-communists-democrats-ab07d4dc6ea52de46cedac4439ec66f2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos