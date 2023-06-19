President Jokowi launches the final phase of the RPJPN 2025-2045 – Economy

Sudibyo Wiradji (Jakarta Post Office) Jakarta ●

Mon 19 Jun 2023





11:14

0

5fceed71997e5776a1634d25dc88a3c9

4

Economy

Joko-Widodo, Bappenas, RPJPN

Free



President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Thursday launched at an event the final phase of the National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN) 2025-2045, drawn up by the Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) to achieve its Golden Vision Indonesia 2045.

The President highlighted three key points as a benchmark for Indonesia’s development, namely state stability, sustainability/continuity and quality of human capital.

“Do not win in numbers but also in terms of human capital. This not only covers physique and skills [development], but also productivity and discipline that need to be fully improved. It also requires the acquisition of knowledge and technology,” he said.

To achieve these goals, the drafting of the RPJPN 2025-2045, which is essentially a 20-year development roadmap, involved all stakeholders in refining the development goals so that Indonesia can become a developed country. by 2045.

“Now I [will refer to] the Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas, he can respond in a more strategic and detailed manner. Because we are now facing tough competition with other countries, we can no longer act as in the past, using nonsense terms,” the president said.

Jokowi also said that meaningful change is possible as long as “we have the courage, the determination, the will and the hard work to do the big [leap]. That’s what we need.”

He added that Indonesia’s demographic bonus would peak in the 2030s. “Indonesia’s productive age [population] will reach 68.3 million. It only happens once in a country’s civilization,” he said.

The demographic bonus could be an opportunity, but it could also be a disaster “if we are not able to manage it”, the president said.

Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa said, “In 2045, Indonesia is expected to be a nation with per capita income equal to other developed countries. Our per capita income will reach $30,300 or $21,000 by 2037.”

According to Suharso, Golden Indonesia 2045 also envisions an Indonesia with strong leadership and global influence, with a poverty rate close to zero percent and a narrower income gap.

To achieve this vision, the RPJPN 2025-2045 consists of eight development targets and 17 measurable development directions based on 45 primary development indicators.

Minister Suharso asserted that Indonesia should be able to create change in the face of the global megatrend driven by technology.

“[For the] young generation of Indonesians, the grand strategy we need is a strategy that is a primary solution to drive Indonesia’s economic growth, and we need to focus on particular industries. Our growth in manufacturing is expected to outpace economic growth, so its contribution to gross domestic product [GDP] can reach 30%,” he said.

The President’s launch of the RPJPN 2025-2045 was preceded by the screening of a film highlighting the optimism for the achievement of Golden Indonesia 2045. The film opened with a historic clip of the first President Sukarno reading the proclamation of independence on August 17, 1945, followed by an image of Indonesia at 100 years of independence.

“Indonesia will become an archipelago [archipelagic nation] which is sovereign, developed and enduring,” says the narrator of the film.

“Let’s unite, rise up and grow together for a developed Indonesia,” President Jokowi says in the film.

Indonesia’s population is expected to reach 324 million by 2045, when it will be the sixth most populous country in the world.

The film says that hard work, innovation and breakthroughs are needed to realize the dream of Golden Indonesia 2045: “Reform measures are not enough. We must operate a total transformation.

He adds that downstream companies should not focus solely on mining, and that “downstream industry based on renewable energy should also be encouraged”.

Industrialization also applies to skilled workers in labor-intensive industries as well as technology and innovation industries, such as aviation, defense and biotechnology. “Industrialization will also cover food sustainability and resilience,” the film says.

According to the film, since industrialization is driven by digitalization, the programming language will become a key subject in the national curriculum, “from the first year of primary school”.

Golden Indonesia’s vision will be realized through four crucial phases, namely strengthening fundamental transformation, accelerating transformation, global expansion and embodying Golden Indonesia 2045.

This article was published in collaboration with Bappenas



