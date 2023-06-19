Boris Johnson news: Fate of former PMs will be decided by MPs today as Sunak expected to skip Partygate debate





Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Rishi Sunak is reportedly about to skip a debate over the damning report which found Boris Johnson lied about Partygate. The Privileges Committee report found the breaches were serious enough to recommend a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson’s repeated contempt of Parliament had he not pre-emptively resigned. Whether or not a vote on the report takes place on Monday, which incidentally is the former prime minister’s birthday, depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report. No 10 declined to say whether Mr Sunak will turn up to support the report, but he will welcome a foreign leader to Downing Street which could give him an excuse not to take part. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party is facing further outrage following the release of a video showing people partying at its headquarters during the lockdown. The video shows attendees drinking, dancing and appearing to joke about Covid restrictions at a time when indoor socializing was banned. Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove, who apologized for the video, will also abstain in a vote. Key points Show last update



1687152343 Micheal Gove will abstain from voting Michael Gove has said he will abstain from voting on the report which found Boris Johnson lied to MPs about Partygate because he disagreed with its conclusion. Mr Gove has claimed that privileges commissions finding the former Prime Minister should have been suspended from Parliament for 90 days were unfounded. He refused to be fired on whether he thought the Prime Minister should back the report, saying it was up to each MP to decide for themselves. Mr Gove also apologized after a terrible and completely out of order video showing Conservative Party workers at a Christmas party during lockdown in 2020 was posted by The mirror. I just want to apologize to anyone looking at this image who thinks they are people flouting the rules that have been put in place to protect us all, he told Sky News. Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 19, 2023 6:25 a.m. 1687150392 Video shows Tories dancing, drinking and laughing at lockdown rules Partygate video appearing to show Tory staff drinking, dancing and joking about bending Covid lockdown rules has emerged, putting further pressure on the party just days after Boris Johnson lied about the rules being followed. The video, believed to have been taken on December 14, 2020, when indoor socializing was banned in parts of the UK, shows for the first time staff joking about their Christmas party at the Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) in London breaking the rules, according to The Mirror. The party was organized by the campaign team behind Shaun Baileys ultimately failed to become Mayor of London and formal disciplinary action has been taken against four staff for the unauthorized event. Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 19, 2023 05:53 1687148798 Commons watchdog denies David Warburton’s claims A House of Commons watchdog has denied criticism from an incumbent Tory MP after an investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) into allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use. David Warburton resigned his Somerton and Frome seat on Saturday, leaving Rishi Sunak facing another potentially damaging by-election. Mr Warburton said he had been barred from speaking while the charge was being investigated and said 14 months had been extremely difficult to fight the malicious allegations. In his resignation letter, he said he had no choice but to cause the upheaval of a by-election, saying: I hope that by doing so I can freely shed light on the methods of an inadequate system of control, so that friends and colleagues in the House can see the perverse process by which their own judgment can at any time be impaired. Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 19, 2023 5:26 a.m. 1687148199 Perception Johnson unpopular in Scotland false, claims secretary says Alister Jack has said the perception that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unpopular in Scotland was wrong. Mr Jack, an ally of the embattled former Prime Minister who was discovered last week to have deliberately misled MPs into his denials about the party, said he had never witnessed abuse when Mr Johnson had traveled to Scotland. An Ipsos Mori poll of 1,000 Scots published in May last year amid news reports about parties in and around Downing Street during the pandemic, and just two months before he was forced to leaving office, suggested Mr Johnson had a net approval rating of -71%, with 83% of those polled reporting a negative opinion of him. Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 19, 2023 5:16 a.m. 1687147662 Tories outraged by Covid lockdown party video The Conservative Party is facing further outrage following the release of a video showing people partying at its headquarters during the lockdown. The video shows attendees drinking, dancing and appearing to joke about Covid restrictions at a time when indoor socializing was banned. Two of those present at the party, held in the basement of the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in London in December 2020, were on Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list. The Metropolitan Police yesterday said the force was aware of the images released by The mirror and consider it. Ruth Carney, whose father died alone in hospital in May 2020, said it was insulting that Tory staff could drink and dance after she couldn’t be with her father at the end. Then… they throw a party and dance. I’m pissed, I’m extremely angry, I absolutely can’t believe this is some kind of joke, she said of the video. Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 19, 2023 05:07 1687146812 Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate over the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied about partygate, amid scandal-reignited anger over a recently released video. The Privileges Committee Findings motion comes as Scotland Yard examines footage of a 2020 Christmas rally at the Conservative Party headquarters. Whether or not a vote on the report takes place today, which incidentally is the former prime minister’s birthday, depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report. Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but Mr Johnson’s allies have warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain candidates in the next election if they support the motion. Backbencher Bill Cash, writing in the Sunday Telegraphsaid he would stand to vote against the conclusions, citing the historic achievements of former prime ministers. Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 19, 2023 04:53 1687145223 Hello and welcome to The Independents live blog bringing you the latest updates from Westminster. Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 19, 2023 4:27 a.m.

