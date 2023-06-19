Ron DeSantis fares better against Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll finds | world news





A new poll has found Governor Ron DeSantis faring better against President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in the 2024 contest for the White House. Joe trails Ron 43% to 44% currently, according to the DailyMail.com/JL Partners survey.

A new poll has revealed that the government. Ron DeSantis fares better against President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump

Similar results have been suggested by other polls. For example, according to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, Ron tops Joe by 1.3 percentage points. I think there are many voters who will not vote for [Trump], who dislikes Biden, Ron previously told The Brian Kilmeade Show. Ultimately, I think we have a great track record in Florida reaching out to voters who have traditionally not voted Republican.

Meanwhile, it was recently discovered that Rons’ approval rating dropped significantly two weeks after his 2024 presidential bid was announced. The polling firm’s dynamic approval rating chart in Civiqs line revealed that Ron currently has a net approval rating of 19 negative points. Around 55% of respondents disapprove of it, while 36% support it. According to the data, the Republican has an unfavorable rating from people in the 18-34 age bracket (63%), women (62%), as well as African Americans (85%) and the Hispanic/Latino population (68%). percent), according to Newsweek.

To compare the numbers from early December last year, Ron’s approval and disapproval rating then was 47%. The data shows that in comparison, Donald is favored even though his legal troubles continue to plague his life and public image.

It was also found by the Quinnipiac University poll that Joe now leads Donald by four points. 48% of respondents are likely to support Joe over Donald. Donald received 44% support. His support has dropped two points since the last poll in May, but Joes remained lopsided. The ballot would have been counted from June 8 to 12.

In a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden has a slight 48-44% lead over Trump among all registered voters. In Quinnipiac University’s previous national poll on May 24, Biden got 48% and Trump 46%. Today’s results continue a string of close results between Biden and Trump since Quinnipiac University began asking this question in February 2023, the Quinnipiac University poll website said.

Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy noted, A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on former presidents alongside voters? Not much at all.

