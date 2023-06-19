BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — About March 22, 2019then president of italy Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico asked Chinese President Xi Jinping about his feelings when he was elected president of the country.

“Being elected in such a big country comes with great responsibility and arduous tasks. For the sake of my people, I will put aside my own well-being,” Xi said.

From secretary of rural section of the Party to general secretary of the Communist Party of China CPC Central Committee, Chinese President and Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, Xi always has the country in mind and sees himself as a servant of the people.

Son of the loess lands

Fifty-four years ago, as an “educated youth”, 15-year-old Xi went to the village of Liangjiahe in the northwest China Shanxi Province. He then spent seven years in the countryside, working and living alongside farmers.

His dearest wish was then “to allow the villagers to have meat and to have it often”. He led them to dig wells, build dams, terrace hills and build the province’s first methane-generating pit.

Those seven years helped solidify his unshakeable belief in doing practical things for the people, as he recalled in an interview with China Media Group (CMG) in 2003.

“I saw the strength of the people and their basic needs. Based on a true understanding of the people and the society, some practical ideas have taken root in my mind ever since.”

In October 1975, Xi left Liangjiahe and the other villagers. In an essay recalling his days as an “educated youth”, he wrote, “Wherever I go, I will always be a son of the loess lands.”

Xi then traveled to Zhengding, a poor county in the north China Hebei Province. Li Yaping, then county official of Zhengding, recalled that Xi had said China had a lot to do and needed some people to take responsibility for it.

In Zhengding, Xi rode an old bicycle around the county and noticed that the state’s annual grain supply quota of 38 million kilograms had left local people hungry.

He wrote to the CPC Central Committee, suggesting that local farmers’ difficulties were caused by the high supply quota. After learning of the situation, the investigation team reduced the quota from 38 million kilograms to 24 million kilograms.

Cheng Baohuai, then Zhengding County CPC committee secretary, recalled that people appreciated Xi’s work, saying they finally had enough food here. Xi truly rooted himself in the people and took the people’s difficulties to heart, Cheng said.

people centered development

Meeting people’s aspirations for a better life is our mission, Xi said in 2012 after being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

On New Year’s Eve in 2013, Xi visited struggling people in the village of Luotuowan, Hebei Province. Villager Gu Chenghu remembered Xi as a caring person. “He saw there was a hole in my sleeve, so he gave me a warm coat.”

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi has made more than 100 grassroots visits to both urban and rural areas. He was concerned about the adequacy of the supply of food markets during the holidays, the residents’ access to medical care and the wages of migrant workers. People’s Urgent Needs and Concerns Have Been Put on the Agenda of Important CPC Central Committee Meetings and Made Themes China reforms.

“We now practice a people-centered philosophy of development. People-centered development should focus on what people need most,” he told a symposium on eradicating poverty. extreme poverty in June 23, 2017.

Under Xi’s leadership, China has seen historic changes with the disappearance of absolute poverty and moderate prosperity for the country’s 1.4 billion inhabitants.

China per capita disposable income was 35,128 yuan (in regards to US$4,940) in 2021, up 112.8% from 2012. The urban-rural income ratio has been reduced to 2.5:1.

In 1995, a CMG reporter asked Xi, then secretary of the Fuzhou City CCP Committee, about his purpose in life.

“I believe it’s about fulfillment, doing something meaningful for people.”

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-16/-For-the-good-of-my-people-Xi-Jinping-s-passion-to-serve-1kGvwoXi7Kw/index.html