Politics
CGTN “For the sake of my people”: Xi Jinping’s passion to serve
BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — About March 22, 2019then president of italy Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico asked Chinese President Xi Jinping about his feelings when he was elected president of the country.
“Being elected in such a big country comes with great responsibility and arduous tasks. For the sake of my people, I will put aside my own well-being,” Xi said.
From secretary of rural section of the Party to general secretary of the Communist Party of China CPC Central Committee, Chinese President and Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, Xi always has the country in mind and sees himself as a servant of the people.
Son of the loess lands
Fifty-four years ago, as an “educated youth”, 15-year-old Xi went to the village of Liangjiahe in the northwest China Shanxi Province. He then spent seven years in the countryside, working and living alongside farmers.
His dearest wish was then “to allow the villagers to have meat and to have it often”. He led them to dig wells, build dams, terrace hills and build the province’s first methane-generating pit.
Those seven years helped solidify his unshakeable belief in doing practical things for the people, as he recalled in an interview with China Media Group (CMG) in 2003.
“I saw the strength of the people and their basic needs. Based on a true understanding of the people and the society, some practical ideas have taken root in my mind ever since.”
In October 1975, Xi left Liangjiahe and the other villagers. In an essay recalling his days as an “educated youth”, he wrote, “Wherever I go, I will always be a son of the loess lands.”
Xi then traveled to Zhengding, a poor county in the north China Hebei Province. Li Yaping, then county official of Zhengding, recalled that Xi had said China had a lot to do and needed some people to take responsibility for it.
In Zhengding, Xi rode an old bicycle around the county and noticed that the state’s annual grain supply quota of 38 million kilograms had left local people hungry.
He wrote to the CPC Central Committee, suggesting that local farmers’ difficulties were caused by the high supply quota. After learning of the situation, the investigation team reduced the quota from 38 million kilograms to 24 million kilograms.
Cheng Baohuai, then Zhengding County CPC committee secretary, recalled that people appreciated Xi’s work, saying they finally had enough food here. Xi truly rooted himself in the people and took the people’s difficulties to heart, Cheng said.
people centered development
Meeting people’s aspirations for a better life is our mission, Xi said in 2012 after being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.
On New Year’s Eve in 2013, Xi visited struggling people in the village of Luotuowan, Hebei Province. Villager Gu Chenghu remembered Xi as a caring person. “He saw there was a hole in my sleeve, so he gave me a warm coat.”
Since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi has made more than 100 grassroots visits to both urban and rural areas. He was concerned about the adequacy of the supply of food markets during the holidays, the residents’ access to medical care and the wages of migrant workers. People’s Urgent Needs and Concerns Have Been Put on the Agenda of Important CPC Central Committee Meetings and Made Themes China reforms.
“We now practice a people-centered philosophy of development. People-centered development should focus on what people need most,” he told a symposium on eradicating poverty. extreme poverty in June 23, 2017.
Under Xi’s leadership, China has seen historic changes with the disappearance of absolute poverty and moderate prosperity for the country’s 1.4 billion inhabitants.
China per capita disposable income was 35,128 yuan (in regards to US$4,940) in 2021, up 112.8% from 2012. The urban-rural income ratio has been reduced to 2.5:1.
In 1995, a CMG reporter asked Xi, then secretary of the Fuzhou City CCP Committee, about his purpose in life.
“I believe it’s about fulfillment, doing something meaningful for people.”
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-16/-For-the-good-of-my-people-Xi-Jinping-s-passion-to-serve-1kGvwoXi7Kw/index.html
|
Sources
2/ https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/cgtn-for-the-good-of-my-people-xi-jinping-s-passion-to-serve-408432.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits the Baja California Peninsula in southern Mexico; No damage
- Bilawals speaks candidly about PML-N budget upheavals
- CGTN “For the sake of my people”: Xi Jinping’s passion to serve
- Ron DeSantis fares better against Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll finds | world news
- Egyptian Sisi to visit Turkey at Erdogan’s invitation – Middle East Monitor
- Boris Johnson news: Fate of former PMs will be decided by MPs today as Sunak expected to skip Partygate debate
- Support News, Jokowi to watch Indonesia v Argentina game live
- Wyndham Clark wins US Open 2023, claiming American’s first career major
- Secret Invasion’s Secret Website Has Fans Who Think This Actor Is A Skull
- Top-seeded Duxbury takes on Westborough in D2 Boys Tennis State final
- Google Doesn’t Want Employees To Use Bard Codes The Register
- Daily horoscope for June 19, 2023