Bilawals speaks candidly about PML-N budget upheavals





LAHORE:

In a response to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s assertion that the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government has failed to meet its budget commitments, a senior PML-N leader said coalition partners should settle all issues at cabinet meetings and not in public gatherings.

“Instead of criticizing each other in public, coalition partners should discuss their issues in cabinet or committee meetings,” Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Sunday at a rally in his house. home district of Narowal, Punjab.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always valued coalition partners more than members of his own party and has always solved their problems. Shooting yourself in public creates an atmosphere of instability that Pakistan cannot afford,” he added.

Addressing a rally in Swat on Saturday, Bilawal, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – the second largest party in the ruling coalition, accused his own government of completely ignoring provinces that have hardest hit by the devastating events of the past year. floods in the proposed budget.

“The budget for the financial year 2023-24 contains little PPP input,” he said, adding that “If the Muslim League [PML-N] wants the PPP to vote for this budget, then it must first allocate funds for reconstruction after the floods.

Commenting on the statement, Iqbal said the country is not out of the woods yet.

Comparing the coalition to a bouquet of flowers, he said that this coalition government is a family that must work together with a national spirit for the good of this country.

He said creating instability is the hallmark of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s policy, which he says has given economic jolts to the country.

“With the closure of Imran Khan’s front, we should not open a new front against each other,” he said in reference to the crackdown on the PTI which all but decimated the former ruling party .

Ahsan said there were pros and cons to a coalition government. “Decisions require consensus, and building consensus takes time, but once consensus is reached, such decisions have wider acceptance.” The minister said that after coming to power in April 2022, Shehbaz Sharif made all decisions after consulting coalition partners.

“During the preparation of the budget, all coalition partners were included. The development budget was prepared in consultation with all parties and provinces.

“The National Economic Council (NEC) includes all key provincial ministers and makes decisions based on consensus. When decisions are made by consensus, it is everyone’s responsibility to take ownership of those decisions and defend them in public.

He said that after the 2022 floods, the federal government used all available resources for the rehabilitation of people in Sindh and Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

“The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has distributed tents and other essentials worth Rs 15-20 billion in two provinces.”

Praising Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir, he said all transmission lines and grid stations have been restored in the flood-affected areas as soon as possible.

He said much of the international aid secured through a Geneva conference would be directed to Sindh and Balochistan. He said they are working with a national spirit.

“It should be the collective effort of this coalition government to ensure that Pakistan navigates out of turbulent waters. We serve the country with a national spirit,” he said.

Striking Imran Khan for his alleged economic mismanagement, Ahsan had the PML-N not taken up the challenge to save the country, Pakistan would have defaulted in May or June last year.

He said that when they took power, the economy was drawing its last breath.

“If we had defaulted, there would be a situation similar to Sri Lanka. People would have forgotten today’s rising prices and hardships. Crimes would have been committed for a loaf of bread.

“We had two options: save our policy or save Pakistan, and we chose to save the country even at the cost of our policy.”

He said the government did not let the country default or go bankrupt. “We are gradually moving towards reviving the Pakistani economy.”

He said that the PML-N is the only party which has proven to deliver on its promises and has a visionary leader like Nawaz Sharif who gave Pakistan all its development projects.

“We hope the people of Pakistan will vote for us again as they elected us to power in 2013. Nawaz Sharif would have made Pakistan an economic powerhouse had he not been ousted in 2017,” he said. in reference to Nawaz’s July Disqualification of 2017 by order of the Supreme Court.

Commenting on the controversy, PPP leader and special assistant to Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said the issue had been unnecessarily publicized. “A meeting will be held on Monday [today]. At the meeting, this issue will be addressed,” he said.

