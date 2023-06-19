Most US voters want Trump pardoned if found guilty in documents case – Rolling Stone





Even though most voters say the case against the former president is ‘solid’, they don’t want to see him serve time in prison

When it comes to seeing Donald Trump twice impeached and twice indicted in a prison uniform if convicted in his classified documents case, a slim majority of American voters are disgusted by the idea. Fifty-three percent of respondents to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll said they would support a pardon from Trump to maintain national unity — including 80% Republicans, 30% Democrats and 48% independents. And the majority of American voters believe so despite 58% of respondents indicating that the case against Trump is “solid”.

Trump was indicted earlier this month in Florida for alleged mishandling of classified documents, including bringing highly sensitive information to his home and resort, Mar-a-Lago, where he stored some of the world’s top secrets. best kept in the country in a bathroom and on a stage. . According to the poll, although a plurality of voters (44%) said Trump is “likely guilty” of the charges and should be convicted, 30% think the former president is “likely innocent” while 26% think that he may be guilty but “shouldn’t have been charged because it’s too political.

As for others accused of mishandling classified information, the “but his emails” contingent was quite strong in the poll, demonstrating that Trump’s 2016 campaign narrative struck a chord with the American electorate. . Seventy-two percent of voters said they believed Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information, while 69% said they believed she “obstructed justice by destroying his e-mails rather than delivering them”. In 2019, a State Department investigation found “no systemic mishandling of classified information” and “no compelling evidence” of deliberate wrongdoing on Clinton’s part.

When it comes to President Joe Biden, Trump’s disinformation campaign against him and his son, Hunter, also appears to have taken root in the minds of voters. The majority of respondents, 55%, said the FBI ‘doesn’t really investigate’ corruption allegations against Biden, while 57% believe Biden ‘took a $5 million bribe while he was vice president, despite no evidence of this happening. Tendency

US voters also appear skeptical that prosecutors will see Trump convicted, with just 43% of respondents – including 18% Republicans and 67% Democrats – saying a conviction is likely. Regardless of a conviction, however, 50% of those polled want Trump to drop out of the 2024 race because of the charges against him.

If Trump returns to the White House, legal scholars seem divided on whether or not he can forgive himself.

