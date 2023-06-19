Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan expresses fear as bail ends today





Will Imran Khan be arrested again? The former Pakistani prime minister fears that moments before embarking for Islamabad for confirmation of his bail in 19 cases, the head of the PTI said he feared the military and the government led by Shehbaz Sharif don’t put him once again behind bars in fake cases.

The former Pakistani prime minister said he was traveling to Islamabad “fully prepared” to be arrested.

“I am afraid that I will be arrested again in a bogus case, but let me make it clear that I will not participate in any type of deal,” Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

Addressing his supporters from his residence in Zaman Park, Imran Khan said: “I can be arrested if a judge denies bail in any of the 19 cases under pressure.

He said he was ready to go to jail but would never make a deal with anyone.

Will never back down from ‘true freedom’

Imran Khan said he would never back down from “true freedom” and was preparing fully in Islamabad so he could be arrested.

The head of the PTI further claimed that judges were being targeted and pressured through planned campaigns for his arrest.

If they put me in jail, don’t be afraid and don’t surrender as a nation of 250 million but fight to ensure the rule of law for a better future for people in the country, Imran Khan told supporters.

Cases against Imran Khan

More than 150 cases have been filed against the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician since his ousting in April.

Imran Khan has been released on bail until June 19 in several cases registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The Islamabad High Court has granted the former prime minister bail in a separate case over the violation of Section 144 for 10 days.

Imran Khan, along with his wife and other PTI leaders, is facing an NAB investigation into a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon which allegedly caused a £190m loss to the Treasury .

A Pakistani anti-corruption court has also granted Imran Khan bail until June 19 in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving alleged corruption of more than 50 billion rupees.

His three-day detention in May sparked violence, thousands of arrests and the resignation of several leaders of his party.

With contributions from agencies

