UK lawmakers set to punish former PM Boris Johnson for ‘Partygate’ lies





Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove has apologized for breaking the COVID-19 rule at a time when the public was banned from socializing or meeting loved ones. He told the BBC the footage was “terrible” and “indefensible”. Johnson could have faced a 90-day suspension and the humiliation of having to run for office in his constituency had he not resigned as lawmaker on June 9 after receiving an advance copy of the report. A few of his close allies are expected to vote against the report, but they would not mind the recommended sanction of stripping his parliamentary pass. Johnson reportedly privately urged his supporters not to vote against the report, arguing that the sanctions had no practical effect. Johnson’s Tory and loyalist MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has predicted the former prime minister could possibly stage a comeback. “Perhaps after the next election Boris Johnson will re-enter the fray with a new electoral term,” he wrote in the right-wing Daily Telegraph on Saturday. “His undiminished exuberance and joie de vivre, along with renewed sympathy from the electorate, many of whom believe the privileges committee has overdone his pudding, leave him as a potent force in politics,” he said. added. THE RETURN OF BORIS? Liz Truss, who briefly succeeded Johnson as prime minister last September, said on Thursday she would ‘never write off Boris’. ‘I’m sure we’ll hear more from him,’ she said, adding that she considered the proposed blocking of her parliamentary pass to be ‘very harsh’. Under fire, Sunak now faces four potential by-elections – three related to the Johnson fallout. These will give voters an opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s inability to control inflation and the cost of living crisis. As MPs have been caught up in the Johnson case, commentators have repeatedly warned of a “mortgage ticking time bomb” due to interest rate hikes that show no signs of ending. Former Conservative cabinet minister Justine Greening told the BBC on Sunday that it would be easier to persuade the public that the government had moved on if MPs backed the report on Monday. “I think they should be decisive in supporting the work of the privileges committee,” she said. “Essentially, it is important to recognize that MPs, and especially Prime Ministers, cannot mislead Parliament and be allowed to get away with it,” she added.

