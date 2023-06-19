Politics
President Jokowi meets Prabowo again
JAKARTA, KOMPAS – President Joko Widodo met again with the Minister of Defense who is also the presidential candidate of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto. The meeting took place a few days after Jokowi’s meeting with the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, Ganjar Pranowo. The intense encounter with Prabowo and Ganjar reinforced President Jokowi’s indication of support for the two figures in the presidential election of 2024.
Prabowo met President Jokowi face to face, at Bogor Palace, while having lunch together, on Sunday (18/6/2023). The meeting came to light when Prabowo met with around 30 editors (pemred) who were invited to chat at Prabowo’s residence at Padepokan Garudayaksa, Hambalang, Bogor Regency, West Java. While recounting the current state of affairs and discussing the book “Why Nations Fail” by Darron AC Moglu, Prabowo’s assistant, Major Teddy Indra Wijaya handed Prabowo a notepad.
“I was invited by the president to the palace,” Prabowo said.
After continuing the discussion for a while and greeting his executives via teleconference, Prabowo said goodbye to head to the Palace. After 2.5 hours of waiting, Prabowo returned and the editors immediately asked about the material discussed with the president. “What the president says is like that,” Prabowo said spontaneously.
Editors who were expecting a serious response immediately laughed. “All confidential Of course, which was discussed with the president,” Prabowo said.
However, Prabowo pointed out that during the meeting he also let the president know that he receives many editors in Hambalang. The president also encouraged himself to say all the important things to the editors.
“The food is delicious. Javanese food,” Prabowo added.
After talking for about five hours with the editors about the political situation and his preparations for the election, Prabowo was again asked about the content of the meeting with Jokowi, especially those that were not confidential. He also said three things.
First, he thanked the President for defending Ukraine’s peace proposal which he presented at the 20th dialogue of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) at Shangri-La, the forum Asian Defense and Security Annual Meeting in Singapore, Saturday (3/6).
Secondly, he was grateful to have been invited to the inauguration of the Tzi Chi Love Hospital on Wednesday (14/6). Third, it reports on overseas assignments. Apart from that, Prabowo held meetings on the content of his talks with the president.
Besides, Prabowo had announced his intention to watch the Indonesian national team match against Argentina with Jokowi on Monday (6/19).
Earlier on Friday (9/6), the President also met Prabowo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. After that, on Tuesday (13/6), the President met with Ganjar Pranowo. Information received Compassbefore Tuesday’s meeting, President Jokowi and Ganjar met face to face and ate together on Friday (9/6) at Merdeka Palace (Compass14/6).
of confidence
A senior researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency’s Center for Policy Research, Firman Noor, said the intensity of the president’s meeting with Prabowo and Ganjar showed the two figures to be presidential candidates. whom Jokowi trusted to pursue his development policies. There is a kind of tacit agreement between the three personalities that Indonesia is currently in the best situation and should therefore continue.
Regarding who is elected, we will see later the results of the battle in the presidential election. But at least these two people are possible choices to continue what is happening right now, he said.
According to him, Jokowi is also trying to maintain a balance in the rhythm of supporting Ganjar and Prabowo. It is a question of anticipating the cleavages on the two parties which support it. Because, if there is division, it will threaten the victory of one of them if the presidential election lasts two rounds.
If there has been a gap between Ganjar and Prabowo for a long time, there is a risk that they will be confused in the second round. In fact, the second-round fight is the deciding final, Firman said.
Meet Miss and AHY
Prior to the meeting of the President and Prabowo, PDI-P DPP Chairman Puan Maharani met with the General Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono or AHY in the forest area of Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) town, Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday morning. The two talked while eating porridge for about an hour.
At the press conference after the meeting, Puan and Agus congratulated each other. If I don’t remember the time, I was going to keep chatting, turns out there’s so much to talk about, like siblings. Mas AHY said earlier, Miss, I’m fine, yes, I consider you a big sister. Yes, you can, please, said Puan.
According to Puan, this is a highly anticipated meeting, not only by the public, but also by herself and Agus. Because, through this meeting, the two could discuss the construction of the nation which should not only be done by practical politics, namely the holding of elections.
To achieve complete commonalities, continuous communication is necessary. So, it’s the first meeting, but God willing, it won’t be the last, Puan said.
Although he acknowledged that there had been friction between the PDI-P and the Democrats since 2004, Agus did not want to discuss the past. He hoped that this meeting could become an oasis for national politics. Practical politics often places a person or political party in a different position. However, friendship and good relations can lead to finding solutions to all the problems encountered.
Democratic Party DPP chairman Jansen Sitindaon said the meeting between Agus and Puan was held in the spirit of reconciliation. The opportunities for cooperation with the PDI-P are not closed either, as encounters after encounters between the elites of the two political parties show that the relationship which was perceived as fixed is slowly beginning to unfreeze.
