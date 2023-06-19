Blinken to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing





Comment this story Comment BEIJING Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, a US official said, capping a series of talks aimed at easing tensions between the two superpowers while leaving their most bitterly contested issues unresolved. . The meeting follows a cautious encounter between Blinken and senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi, in which the pair made sure not to repeat the resentful tit-for-tat exchange of their first meeting. , in Anchorage, at the start of Biden’s presidency. . The meeting with Xi, the most powerful and autocratic leader in recent Chinese history, is scheduled for Monday afternoon at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square. It will be the culmination of more than 10 hours of collective meetings with Wang on Monday and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on June 19 with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the second and final day of his visit to Beijing. (Video: The Washington Post) It has been customary in the past for the Chinese leader to meet visiting US secretaries of state, and Xi welcomed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to the Great Hall on Friday. Blinken met Wang earlier Monday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where the two low-key officials greeted each other in a very formal exchange before entering a large conference room for a closed-door session that lasted more than three hours. Both sides left very little chance during Blinkens’ two-day visit, keeping fundamental disagreements over human rights, trade and dangerous military encounters in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait away from the cameras. Blinken, senior Chinese officials pledge to keep talking, signaling slight thaw The two men had a frank and productive discussion, with Blinken emphasizing the importance of responsibly managing competition between the United States and [China] through open communication channels to ensure competition does not escalate into conflict, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. The secretary reiterated that the United States will continue to use diplomacy to raise issues of concern and uphold the interests and values ​​of the American people, Miller said. For his part, Wang told Blinken that the United States needs to think deeply and work with China to avoid strategic surprises, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. We must reverse the downward spiral of China-US relations, push for a return to a healthy and stable path, and work together to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along in the new era, said Mr. Wang, according to the reading. Both sides must make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict, Wang said. He called on Washington to lift sanctions against China and stop exaggerating the Chinese threat theory. The emphasis on dialogue was a significant change in tone from Beijing’s previous position that the blame for the negative state of relations lay entirely with Washington. Both sides know that China-US relations should return to normal, said Zhu Feng, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Nanjing University. A relationship between major countries requires competition, cooperation and dialogue, it must be interactive. However, Zhu didn’t think the Biden administration would really divert its course from suppressing China. China can always take this opportunity to express that if the United States cannot respond effectively to our concerns, then of course China cannot respond effectively to [theirs]he said. Still, the change in tone between the two sides over the past two days has been striking. Chinese state media, after castigating Blinken as an intrusive provocateur, cast the visit in a favorable light. Sunday’s talks raised positive expectations within the international community, says an editorial in the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. Relations between Washington and Beijing were at their worst since the establishment of diplomatic relations, several media outlets pointed out, but this offered an opportunity for improvement, they said. The whole world is watching for clues as to whether the relationship between the two countries may unfreeze, the Global Times said. Yet concerns remain that Washington will simply pursue what Beijing perceives as a strategy to contain China and suppress its development. On social networks, Internet users wondered if Washington was able to keep its promises. Popular news blogger Hang Ziya wrote that Blinken had traveled to China to get an official divorce certificate, not to get the relationship working again. One area where Beijing had no room for compromise was the issue of Taiwan, the island democracy that China claims as part of its territory. Monday’s talks build on modest gains on Sunday, when Blinken and Qin agreed to meet again in Washington and hold working meetings to address specific challenges in the coming weeks. Qin added that the two countries discussed increasing passenger flights between China and the United States and encouraging the exchange of students, scholars and business people. US officials have also worked to increase journalist visas for media seeking to cover both countries. U.S. officials spoke much more favorably of Sunday’s talks than they did in meetings with their Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February. During those meetings, Washington angered Beijing after it voiced US concerns that China was planning to provide lethal aid to Russia. Relations soured further when the United States shot down a high-altitude surveillance balloon that flew through American airspace and canceled Blinkens’ originally planned trip. China Reluctantly Hosts Blinken: It’s All About the Economy But a senior State Department official said the United States and China made progress on three key Washington goals during the trip to Beijing: restoring high-level communications, raising concerns, and exploring areas of cooperation. The talks will likely pave the way for follow-up visits to China by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, a visit requested by Beijing, which hopes to boost investment amid an economic slowdown and potentially Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and the ‘climate envoy John F. Kerry. President Biden said on Saturday he hoped to meet with Xi in the coming months to discuss issues that divide the two. Xi could attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in November in San Francisco, where he could meet Biden. Their last meeting last November on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, helped ease tensions. Amid efforts to show progress in Beijing, however, US officials declined to confirm any movement on reopening military-to-military communications, a key priority for the meetings given multiple dangerous close calls in recent months. These include a near-collision of warships near Taiwan and an aggressive flyby of a fighter jet over the South China Sea. Beijing sees the resumption of these channels as a potential legitimization of US military activity targeting China. Chinese officials have pointed out that major sticking points remain unresolved, such as US military aid to Taiwan, which they consider a violation of its sovereignty, and US controls on technology exports, measures they consider as a sign of trying to keep China weak. But they also underlined a desire to turn a new page, believing that the current state of relations does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the common expectations of the international community, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Blinkens’ agenda included meetings with US business leaders from the healthcare, automotive and entertainment industries on the state of the business climate in China. He also meets students and alumni of exchange programs, which have shrunk sharply since the recent downturn in US-China relations. Tobin reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Vic Chiang in Taipei contributed to this report. Offer this item gift item

