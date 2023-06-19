Politics
Boris Johnson’s fate to be decided by MPs following damning partygate report – as Sunak ‘expected to skip’ debate | Political news
MPs will today decide whether to sanction Boris Johnson after the privileges committee found he had repeatedly misled the House of Commons.
That of the committee damning report concluded that the breaches were serious enough to recommend a 90-day suspension – a sanction long enough to trigger a possible by-election.
However, at Mr Johnson the decision to stand down with immediate effect means that MPs will no longer vote on his future in parliament, but rather on whether they agree with the report and whether to vote on it denied access to the Palace of Westminster.
The former PM dramatically resigned this montharguing that a letter from the commission made it clear “that they are determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament”.
Mr Johnson has told his supporters not to push for the vote, Sky News understands. One of his vocal supporters said he and other colleagues would abstain and “there might not be a vote”.
Any decision could instead be “approved”, without the votes of MPs being formally recorded.
Workwho could force a vote, say that all options are still on the table and have clearly indicated their intention to vote with the recommendations of the committee.
Whether the decision is formally voted on or not, be on the lookout for strong interventions during the debate and possible Conservative discord.
Tory MP Tobias Elwood has promised to change his plans to ensure he can vote against the former Prime Minister, while Nadine Dorries, Boris Johnson’s staunchest supporter, has warned that those who vote against the former Prime Minister are not “true conservatives”.
Some of Mr Johnson’s allies appear to have softened in recent days, however MP Brendan Clarke-Smith admitted last night that ‘Boris is keen to move on’.
Downing Street declined to say whether Rishi Sunak will turn up to support the report, but he will host a foreign leader at Number 10 today which could give him an excuse not to take part.
The Times and The Telegraph newspapers report that the Prime Minister is not expected to vote on the committee’s findings.
When asked last night how he planned to vote on the report and whether he was actually going to be there, Mr Sunak repeatedly said the issue was ‘for the House, rather than the government’ and he was “sure [the committee] did their job well.”
He said: “I wouldn’t want to sway anyone before that vote…It’s up to each MP to make a decision on what they want to do when the time comes.
“It is important that the government does not get involved because that is the business of parliament and MPs as individuals.”
Learn more:
Partygate: Conservative Party staff filmed drinking and dancing during COVID lockdown
‘Risky’ for government to step in as mortgage costs rise
MPs will vote on a simple statement, “That this House approve of the Fifth Report of the Privileges Committee”, but their decisions will be scrutinized.
A formal vote could further stoke Tory discord.
It may not be the landmark moment originally announced, but today’s decision will be symbolic and – the Government hopes – a closed chapter in the Boris Johnson saga.
The debate comes after the Sunday Mirror got a video appearing to show Tory staff dancing and joking about COVID-19 restrictions at the height of the pandemic.
Footage from the event, which occurred when indoor socializing was banned and people across the country were separated from family and friends, represents yet another setback for Mr. Sunak to abandon the legacy of his predecessor.
The Metropolitan Police, who had previously investigated the gathering and said there was “insufficient evidence to refute the version of events provided by the participants”, said they were looking at the video.
A force spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the footage and are considering it.
|
