Small steps for Blinken as he tries to rekindle US-China relations | Political news





The top US diplomat is talking to Wang Yi in Beijing amid rumors he may also meet President Xi Jinping.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing as the two countries take steps to mend their strained relationship. The duo posed for a photo Monday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing before embarking on diplomatic talks. In a statement after the talks, it appears Wang took a more combative line than Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who held more than seven and a half hours of talks with the US secretary of state on Sunday. China’s Foreign Ministry said Wang told Blinken that relations between the two countries were at a critical juncture and he should establish dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict. Wang blamed the United States for the problems between the two countries and pointed out that Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its own, was its main interest and there was no room for compromise. Blinken adopted a more conciliatory tone, emphasizing the need for open communication channels to ensure competition does not escalate into conflict. It remains unclear whether Blinken will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later today before he completes his two-day trip to the country and flies to London. Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since 2019, thanks in part to strict COVID-19 travel restrictions. The visit follows several months of increased contact between senior U.S. and Chinese officials abroad and through virtual meetings, amid concerns on both sides about deteriorating relations over Taiwan’s semiconductor and electronics issues. human rights. The secretary of state, who was originally scheduled to visit Beijing in February until an alleged Chinese spy balloon was discovered flying over the United States, arrived on Sunday and spent most of the day with Qin Gang. The US State Department described the talks as a frank, substantive and constructive effort to keep communication channels open as Blinken invited Qin Gang to the United States for a follow-up trip to maintain high-level contacts between Chinese and American officials. The Chinese reading of the meeting was also largely positive and said the two sides agreed to increase commercial flights between China and the United States and encourage more people-to-people exchanges through groups of students, academics and businesses. He also mentioned Xi’s meeting with US President Joe Bidens in Bali last year, when the two leaders promised to take more concrete steps to improve communication. Although Blinkens’ trip has so far been largely symbolic, it appears to have gone better than the relatively pessimistic expectations surrounding it had suggested, said Bonnie Glaser, general manager of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Funds. Given the deep mistrust in the relationship, so far the visit has gone better than expected. There was no chance of a breakthrough. We can only hope for small steps towards a new modus vivendi in the relationship, she told Al Jazeera via email. Biden said over the weekend that he hoped to meet Xi again in the coming months, an event that would likely take place at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in California later this year. .

