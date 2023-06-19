Week ahead: Li visits Europe as Modi flies to Washington





Hello and welcome to the working week. A key theme for the next few days will be global diplomacy. chinese prime minister Li Qiang will arrive in Germany on his first trip abroad since his appointment. The tour will also include France. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi visits Joe Biden at the White House. The Indian prime minister will become one of the few foreign leaders, along with Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to address a joint session of Congress more than once. Decisions on key rates are expected in Beijing, Ankara and London. The People's Bank of China last week announced a surprise cut in its main policy rate; on Tuesday, it is expected to release its latest move. The Bank of England's monetary policy committee is expected to raise the UK base rate by 4.5%; markets are betting that rates will peak at around 5.75% this year. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's recent shift in economic policy will face its first test as new central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan chairs his first policy meeting. Business executives and analysts expect Turkey's main interest rate to rise sharply to 17% from 8.5%. Investors will be watching for indications of the future path of U.S. rates as Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee. Other events this week include the Paris Air Show, which returns after a four-year hiatus. Delegates from G7 countries and international financial institutions will meet in London for a conference to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine. In the UK, MPs will meet on Monday to ratify a damning parliamentary report on Boris Johnson, the former prime minister. The week ends with Greeks heading to the polls for the second time in just over a month, after Kyriakos Mitsotakiss' New Democracy party failed to secure an outright majority in the latest poll. Email me at [email protected]. Economic data There will be a chance to compare the G7 countries at the end of the week with the release of flash manufacturing and services purchasing managers indices, as well as a few confidence surveys, some housing market indicators for US and UK and monthly inflation data from Japan and Germany. Companies Does anyone have to ActivisionBlizzard considered producing a video game based on battling courtroom lawyers? They certainly have the hardware given the regulatory challenges of merging it with Microsoft have collided. The contest will take it to the next level this week when a California district court holds a hearing on the Federal Trade Commission's plans to block the transaction. Its slim porridge when it comes to income, but Accenture could be interesting given the difficulties encountered by the consulting sectors. Also, UK asset manager lion trust is expected to post higher annual earnings, driven by strong revenue and commission outflows. More details below. Economic and corporate reports Here's a more comprehensive list of what to expect in terms of corporate reports and economic data this week. Monday United Kingdom, Rightmoves June House Price Index

United States, June 16 public holiday. Financial markets closed. Tuesday China, mainland China Policy rate

IMD World Competitiveness Center launches its annual global competitiveness rankings of countries.

European Central Bank Board Member Philip Lane discusses The dynamics of the financial system in the euro area at the Bernacer Prize ceremony in Madrid.

The world’s largest producers of lithium for electric vehicle batteries hold their largest annual gathering at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference in Las Vegas.

Germany, May Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation rate figures

UK, Kantar grocery market share figures

United States, housing starts and building permits in May

Results: fedex Q4 Wednesday Case management hearing in the class action lawsuit brought by UK consumer champion Liz Coll against Alphabet and its subsidiary Google. Coll, which represents 19.5 million Android phone users, claims that the 30% surcharge added to products purchased through the Google Play store violates EU and UK competition laws and is seeking damages from nearly of a billion.

On the ground general meeting of shareholders to vote on the proposed acquisition of the company by Deutsche Bank.

Novo Nordisk managing director Lars Fruergaard Jrgensen and Bayer Pharmaceutical industry chief Stefan Oelrich will speak at an industry event in Brussels organized by major pharma lobby group EFPIA.

Canada, retail sales figures

Germany, Ifo Economic Forecast

South Africa, May Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate figures

UK, May CPI, Retail Price Index (RPI), PPI and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation rate. Also, public sector finance data for May.

Results: Berkeley Group AF, Liontrust Asset Management AF THURSDAY U.S. District Court in San Francisco begins hearing evidence in Federal Trade Commission lawsuit seeking injunction in Microsoft And ActivisionBlizzard merger

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell testifies before the US Senate Banking Committee

netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos visits Seoul to talk about the media streaming company’s $2.5 billion investment in South Korean entertainment

EU, flash indicator of consumer confidence in June

Türkiye, decision on the one-week repo rate

UK Monetary Policy Committee and Bank of England decision

Results: Accenture Q3, DS Smith AF, Blackberry AF, Quick rental AF, Whitbread Q1 Trade Update Friday EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, US: S&P Global/Cips flash services and Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures

Germany, Ifo business climate survey

Japan, May CPI inflation data

UK, June GfK consumer confidence report and May retail sales figures

Results: CarMax Q1, Naked Wines AF, Zephyr Energy AF Global Events Finally, here’s a look at some of the other events and milestones from this week. Monday France, the 54th International Paris Air Show begins, until Sunday

Germany, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg begins a two-day visit with a meeting in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

In the United States, President Joe Biden speaks at a fundraising campaign in California

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will travel to the same state today for his fundraising campaign

UK and MPs vote to approve a Privileges Committee report which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament about parties breaking the rules at his office during the Covid lockdowns Tuesday 60th anniversary of the agreement to create the Kremlin-White House hotline to prevent a nuclear war from accidentally breaking out

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and various members of his cabinet arrive in Berlin to bilateral government consultationsthe first face-to-face summit between the two countries since 2018. The delegation will then travel to Paris for an official visit and to attend a financial conference on Thursday

UK, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt answers questions from Treasury Select Committee MPs in the House of Commons

UK, Royal Ascot horse racing meeting begins Wednesday Summer solstice, marking the longest day of the year and the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere

UK and London host two-day Ukraine recovery conference THURSDAY Qatar, municipal elections

UK, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and Britain’s former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance give evidence as part of the UK’s Covid-19 inquiry

UK Womens Ashes cricket series begins with a test match at Nottinghams Trent Bridge Ground

In the United States, President Joe Biden receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit to Washington Friday SATURDAY Sierra Leone, presidential and legislative elections

Sierra Leone, presidential and legislative elections

British and Scottish National Party convention in Dundee to discuss how to hold a second legally binding independence referendum Sunday

