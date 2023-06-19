‘Boris Johnson’s departure was graceless in the extreme’

It’s not good for my health, mental or otherwise, but amidst all the dross, Covid and climate change deniers, right-wing conspiracy theorists and calls for dog rehabilitation, there are some nuggets of real joy.

One of them is a man named Russ Jones who lives in Nantwich and tweets under the handle @RussInCheshire.

It has over 290,000 subscribers and its highlight over the past two years has been long threads under the general title of The Week in Tory where it pokes fun (sometimes gently, sometimes excoriatingly) at the antics, contradictions and the general misbehavior of our elected leaders in the Conservative government.

Which brings us to the departure of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Parliament last week after obtaining an advance copy of the Privileges Committee report stating whether or not he lied to Parliament.

In true Trumpian fashion, Johnson’s departure was graceless in the extreme, calling the investigation a witch hunt and the committee itself a kangaroo court.

So using @RussInCheshire as our primary source, backed by the Institute for Government, let’s take a look at the facts and not the man-baby rantings of a man who was ultimately forced to take responsibility of his actions.

In April last year, the full House of Commons passed a motion calling for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be investigated by the Commons Privileges Committee for allegedly potentially misled Parliament on party allegations.

NB: The Conservatives have the majority in the House of Commons and could have blocked this.

The Privileges Committee has seven members who are chosen by the Members of Parliament. Four are Conservative, two Labor and one SNP. It is overseen by a retired High Court judge to ensure impartiality and fairness in the proceedings.

It has been chaired by Labor Harriet Harman since the summer of 2022 (the rules say it must be chaired by an official opposition MP). The motion to appoint Harman was tabled by the government and approved by the full Commons. The committee then unanimously appointed her president.

NB: The Conservatives are in the majority on the committee.

But all of that wasn’t good enough for Johnson and in his resignation letter he hit out at both the committee and the process, saying: I am now being kicked out of Parliament by a small handful of people, with no evidence to show for it. back up their claims, and without the approval even of members of the Conservative party let alone the electorate at large.

“I believe a dangerous and troubling precedent is being set.”

That’s fine and he’s entitled to his opinion. It’s just a shame that every point he makes is blatantly wrong.

First, the privileges committee does not have the power to expel a member. Its only power is to make recommendations that trigger a debate in the House of Commons.

Any sanctions recommended by the committee must be approved by a vote of the full House, which may choose to accept, reject or amend them.

NB: The Conservatives have a majority in the House of Commons.

Second, as Johnson well knows, members of the Conservative Party play no role in this system (just as they played no role in Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister). But why let the facts stand in the way of populist obfuscation?

And finally, had he not spat out his dummy and resigned, he could have presented his case to the wider electorate if he had wished.

A suspension of 10 or more sitting days voted on and accepted by the Commons automatically generates a petition to dismiss. If 10% or more of Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip voters had signed the petition, it would have forced a by-election in which Johnson could have run. He would then have had clear evidence whether his constituents approved or not.

(Polls suggest he would have lost to the Labor nominee, so perhaps Johnson thought letting the wider electorate have their say wasn’t such a good idea after all.)

So no, he wasn’t driven out by a small handful of people. In the lyrics of the song by Radiohead Just: You do it to yourself, you do it; And that’s what really hurts; You do it to yourself, just to you; You and nobody else.

I leave you with this:

The Narcissist’s Prayer by Dayna Craig

This does not happen.

And if so, it wasn’t so bad.

And if it was, it doesn’t matter.

And if so, it’s not my fault.

And if it was, I didn’t mean it.

And if I did, you deserved it.