Politics
Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China, may meet Xi Jinping
BEIJING — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic rivals do not escalate. not in conflict.
The two senior diplomats shook hands in front of the Chinese and American flags at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, before heading to a meeting room with their delegations. They made no comment beyond exchanging pleasantries.
All eyes will be on whether Blinken will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later today, an engagement sources familiar with the matter said was expected but has yet to be confirmed by the State Department.
Making the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years, Blinken held more than 7.5 hours of frank and constructive discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, although they did not appeared to make no concrete progress on high-profile disputes that include Taiwan, trade, human rights and stemming the flow of materials from China to the United States used in the production of fentanyl.
Both sides expressed a desire to stabilize bilateral relations despite what a US official said were deep differences and agreed that Qin would travel to Washington to continue the conversation, although no date was announced.
Despite very low expectations for any breakthroughs made during Blinkens’ visit to China, there is still hope that the two sides can maintain their track record in the relationship, Chinese tabloid Global Times said in an op-ed on Monday.
Briefing reporters late on Sunday, US officials said there were no illusions the issues would be resolved with a few meetings, but starting the conversations was an achievement.
It’s going to be a process of sustained diplomacy, said a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Blinkens’ trip, which was postponed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, is being closely watched around the world as a further deterioration in ties between the world’s two largest economies could have global implications for financial markets, trade practices and routes, and supply chains.
For this high-level interaction between China and the United States, Taiwan is grasping the relevant details closely, Taiwanese Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen told reporters in central Taiwan.
MAIN INTEREST OF TAIWAN
Sino-US relations have soured across the board in recent years, raising fears the two could one day clash militarily over the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
The Chinese reading of the Sunday meetings called it constructive but made it clear that Taiwan is the bigger, and potentially dangerous, issue.
Qin Gang stressed that the Taiwan issue is at the core of China’s core interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most significant risk, Chinese state media said, quoting Qin, as saying. senior American diplomat.
Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military talks with Washington is particularly alarming for China’s neighbors.
In his first visit to China since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, Blinken stressed the need to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation during his talks with Qin, the department said. of state.
US officials have played down the prospect of a major breakthrough in the talks, but they and analysts expect Blinkens’ visit to pave the way for more bilateral meetings in the coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
It could also pave the way for talks between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later in the year.
