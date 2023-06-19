PM Modi talks about Miyawaki forests in Mann ki Baat: what is this method, also used in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his latest episode of Mann ki baat, talked about planting Miyawaki, the Japanese method of creating dense urban forests on a small area. The prime minister also cited the example of a Kerala-based teacher, Raafi Ramnath, who used the Miyawaki technique to turn barren land into a mini-forest called Vidyavanam by planting 115 varieties of trees.

Meanwhile, to combat climate change, reduce pollution levels and increase green coverage in the financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has established Miyawaki forests in several open plots of land in Mumbai.

What is the Miyawaki planting method?

Named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, this method involves planting two to four different types of native trees in every square meter. In this method, the trees become self-sufficient and reach their full length in three years.

The methodology was developed in the 1970s, with the fundamental objective of densifying green cover within a small plot of land.

The plants used in the Miyawaki method are mostly self-sufficient and do not require regular maintenance such as manuring and watering.

Over the years, this cost effective method has become the go-to solution for the civic body to restore green coverage in a space starved city like Mumbai.

How is Miyawaki useful?

The dense green cover of native trees plays a key role in absorbing dust particles from the area where the garden has been laid. Plants also help regulate surface temperature. Some of the common native plants used for these forests include Anjan, Amala, Bel, Arjun, and Gunj.

With several infrastructure projects like construction of real estate metro rails going on in Mumbai over the past few years, it has been recorded that the surface temperature in some pockets of Mumbai has been rising. Therefore, to combat this challenge, such forests are created.

In the industrial district of Marol (Andheri East), the BMC creates an urban forest with the Miyawaki method. These green patches play a major role in regulating the carbon levels of a given area, which in turn can help maintain a clean year. In addition, these forests encourage new biodiversity and an ecosystem grows around them, which increases soil fertility and regulates surface temperature, said Jeetendra Pardeshi, superintendent of the BMC garden cell, which implements this project.

What other parts of Mumbai have such forests?

According to data from the civic body, 64 Miyawaki forests have been planted in Mumbai so far. The Miyawaki campaign was launched as part of BMC’s urban forest project on January 2, 2020, and the first such forest was created in Bhakti Park in Chembur, in the eastern suburbs.

Miyawaki’s largest forest under this project was created at Chandivalis Nahar Amrut Shakti Udyan, where more than 41,000 plants were planted on 13 acres.

City officials said more than 4,00,000 trees have been planted in these 64 forests so far. The BMCs Garden cell had reserved 1,100 plots across Mumbai for the establishment of these forests, in 2020, of which more than 60 have been completed.

What are the plans for the future?

Over the next year, the BMC aims to create 14 additional urban forests by planting 80,400 trees of various native species. Pardeshi said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given the BMC a target to plant 1,00,000 saplings by the end of this year in various plots that have been earmarked for this project.

The civic body said some of the new forests in Miyawaki are expected to be developed on an open plot near BEST Colony, Chandivalis Swami Vivekanand Udyan and a plot on the road to Jogeshwaris Mahakali Caves, which with a total bank of 30,000 plants, is going to be the biggest of the project.