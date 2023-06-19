FACT CHECK: Is it true that Anies Baswedan stressed that he would not pursue all of President Joko Widodo’s agendas if he becomes president?





The narrative seeks to explain that Anies Baswedan will not continue all the programs of the previous president. Anies Baswedan is the presidential candidate proposed by the Coalition for Change to run for the 2024 elections. He is preparing for this nomination, in particular by participating in various events. The goal is for potential voters to later become familiar with the election of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. City of turnbackhoax.id, a Twitter account shows a screenshot of an article stating that Anies Baswedan will not continue all programs of the previous president. Namely President Joko Widodo. The narration reads: “It’s scary when these panels don’t really go to sea, the continuation is very important, moreover, 82% of the beloved Indonesian people are satisfied with the hard work of Mr. Joko Widodo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, MERDEKA.” EXPLANATION After turnbackhoax.id going through this screenshot, the result is a manipulation. Facts, correct title and loaded on the site fajar.co.id East « Anies Baswedan Impose Not all of Jokowi’s agendas will be continued if he becomes president.”uploaded on June 12, 2023. Documentation of the event discussed in the article, PKSTV on YouTube May 30, 2023: “The PKS DPR RI FACTION PROUDLY PRESENTS: Technical Guidance and National Consolidation PKS Faction Leaders and DPRD Leaders across Indonesia….”. Google search results, the keyword “anies baswedan elections are not about continuing previous government agendas” which shows two screenshots in the correct context. CONCLUSION The Twitter posts showing the writing of the article are the result of manipulation. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide comments/reviews, either through the comments column in each related content, by contacting Metro Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that require verification or verification facts by email. [email protected]

