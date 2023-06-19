Watch: American Indians hold unity rally in Washington ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit | Latest India News

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States, the Indian-American diaspora in Washington held a unity march on Sunday to welcome Prime Minister Modi. In a video released by news agency ANI, American Indians – who staged the march in 20 major US cities – can be heard chanting Modi Modi, Vande Mataram and Vande America. Participants were also seen dancing to the tunes of the song Har Har Modi. Members of the Indian community hold posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a unity rally ahead of his visit to the United States, in Washington, D.C. (PTI)

Community member Ramesh Anam Reddy – who took part in the march said: We are all here, the Indian Diaspora in Washington DC, Maryland and all the surrounding cities, we are all here to celebrate the “Day of the ‘unity’ and the PM Modi joins US President Biden. So this is a big event for all of us and a great moment for all of us as quoted by ANI.

He added: We wanted to celebrate this and make sure everyone knows how the India-America relationship is developing and how helpful it is. I think India makes all the difference. This is why we are here. So many people come here and they want to sympathize and they even want traditional Americans, they want to join the unity march. That’s what we’re here for.

Another member, Raj Bhansali, said he took part in the march in support of Prime Minister Modi. It’s great to be able to engage with our Indian community. It is a very proud moment for all of us that Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States, he added.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States

Prime Minister Modi is due to visit the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will also attend a state dinner on June 22 and address the joint session of Congress. On June 23, Modi is due to address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

(With ANI entries)