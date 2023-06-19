Politics
UK lawmakers are likely to back a scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson for ‘partygate’
LONDON (AP) Britain’s House of Commons is likely to approve a report on Monday that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about parties flouting the lockdown in his office, a humiliating censorship that would strip the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament.
Lawmakers will debate a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of parliament and are expected to endorse its findings. It is not clear if there will be a formal vote or if the report will be approved by acclamation.
Johnson responded furiously to the report, calling its findings deranged and accusing its members of protracted political assassination.
But only a handful of his staunchest political allies have said they will vote against the commissions’ findings, and many conservatives are likely to skip the debate entirely. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wary of upsetting Johnson’s remaining supporters, did not say whether he would attend.
Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer said Sunak should show leadership and vote because we need to know what Rishi Sunak’s position is on this.
Johnson, on his 59th birthday, will not be there. He resigned as prime minister in September 2022, but remained a lawmaker until June 9, when he resigned after being briefed on the findings of the privileges committees.
Monday’s debate is the latest aftershock in the party’s scandal over rallies at Prime Ministers’ Downing Street headquarters and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021.
The revelation that political staff have been hosting birthday parties, garden parties and wine-hour Fridays during the pandemic has sparked anger among Britons who had followed rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, unable to visit their friends and family or even to say goodbye to dying relatives in hospitals. .
Memories were rekindled this week by the publication by the Sunday Mirror newspaper of a video showing staff drinking and dancing at an event at the Conservative Party headquarters in December 2020, when people from different households were banned from mixing indoors.
Johnson first denied that any parties had been held at the Prime Minister’s Office, then repeatedly assured lawmakers that pandemic rules and guidelines were being followed at all times. The committee concluded that these assurances were misleading and that Johnson had failed to correct the record when asked to do so.
He said Johnson misled the House on a matter of utmost importance to the House and to the public, and has done so repeatedly.
The panel of four conservatives and three opposition lawmakers said Johnson compounded the offense with his attacks on the committee, which he called a kangaroo court engaged in a witch hunt.
He concluded Johnson’s actions were such a flagrant breach of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, one of the longest ever imposed. A suspension of 10 days or more would have allowed his constituents to remove him from his seat in the House of Commons.
Johnson escaped that sanction by resigning at least for the time being, he said, hinting at a potential return. It could be difficult. He faces the prospect of having the lifetime pass to parliament buildings usually given to former lawmakers revoked.
While some conservatives still praise Johnson as a charismatic populist who led the party to a landslide victory in 2019, others remember how his government became so wrapped up in scandal that he was kicked out by his own party less three years later.
His legacy is a headache for Sunak, a fellow Conservative who took office in October with a promise to restore professionalism and integrity in government.
The Conservatives, in power since 2010, trail the main opposition Labor Party in opinion polls, with elections due by the end of 2024.
The party faces electoral tests ahead of that in four special elections for seats vacated by Johnson, two of his allies and a fourth Conservative lawmaker who resigned over sex and drug allegations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wspa.com/news/world-news/ap-international/uk-lawmakers-likely-to-back-a-scathing-report-that-slammed-boris-johnson-over-partygate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK lawmakers are likely to back a scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson for ‘partygate’
- Watch: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shake a leg at Karan Deol’s wedding reception – Reuters
- Vedanta Spark Partners with MeitY-Nasscom CoE to Drive Technology-Based Innovation
- Chris Hipkins will meet Xi Jinping in China next week
- Watch: American Indians hold unity rally in Washington ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit | Latest India News
- Rory McIlroy suffers US Open heartbreak, this time at Wyndham Clark
- Timeless Bollywood songs that help you relax after a busy day
- ‘Ted Lasso’ is more than just a feel-good show about football
- prada: the Prada-Simons duo brings elegance and fluidity to menswear in Milan
- Children die every day in a South Sudan border camp waiting for international aid
- DroneShield, Epirus Integrates Counter Drone Systems for Defense Customers
- FACT CHECK: Is it true that Anies Baswedan stressed that he would not pursue all of President Joko Widodo’s agendas if he becomes president?