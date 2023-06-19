Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit: dates, itinerary, scheduled events and agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit the United States of America on Tuesday June 20 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi will be in the United States until June 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will begin in New York where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22, and will meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. The US president and Jill Biden will host a state dinner honoring the prime minister on the same evening.

On Thursday, June 22, PM Modi, at the invitation of US Congress leaders including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, will address a joint session of the US Congress. On June 23, PM Modi will be co-hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken. In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is expected to have several organized interactions with CEOs, professionals and other prominent stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. The Prime Minister will then travel to Cairo for a state visit to Egypt.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations which will be led by Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi will lead a 9th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

International Yoga Day has been celebrated around the world on June 21 every year since 2015, after it was established at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India.

In his 2014 address to the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and it shares special significance in many regions of the world.

Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:57 IST

