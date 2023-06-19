Politics
Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi silent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals for peace in Manipur
The RSS has issued a call for peace in Manipur, accentuating the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modis and prompting Congress to question whether the government has outsourced its responsibility to the parent organization of the ruling party.
Modi has not even tweeted about Manipur, nor given time so far to a political delegation from the state. He also did not refer to Manipur in his radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, further reinforcing the perception that he consciously avoids talking about topics he doesn’t like even if they are burning national issues.
Although Manipur and Congress leaders have criticized the Prime Minister for not mentioning Manipur on his monthly radio program, what has stirred political circles is the intervention of the RSS.
The Sangh’s call for peace has encouraged conspiracy theorists to speculate whether the RSS leadership might deliberately highlight the prime minister’s abdication of office.
We are curious, is the RSS sending a subtle message to Modi about the need to voice his concerns on Manipur? After all, the scale of the violence is mind-boggling, says a congressional leader The telegraph.
We don’t know what prompted the RSS to speak while the BJP and PM are silent. Look at the BJP Twitter account and you realize nothing is happening in Manipur. Videos show Amit Shah and JP Nadda campaigning in Punjab and Assam.
Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted: RSS has finally issued a public call for peace and harmony in Manipur after 45 days of unending violence. The notorious duplicity of the RSS is on full display as its divisive ideology and polarizing activities change the very nature of a diverse North East, of which Manipur is a tragic example.
Ramesh added: But what about his very famous former Pracharak, who now controls the administrative apparatus in the Center and in the State? Has it outsourced public appeal to the organization that shaped it? When will Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, say something, do something about Manipur? Is he only a Prachar Mantri and not Pradhan Mantri?
The violence in Manipur has left more than 110 people dead and tens of thousands displaced.
After the Mann Ki Baat aired in the afternoon, Ramesh said: So one more Mann Ki Baat but Maun on Manipur.”
Ramesh added: The Prime Minister praised India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian catastrophe that Manipur is facing?
Still no call for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES fund, but does the PM even care about Manipur is the real question.
The RSS appeal, issued by senior official Dattatreya Hosabale (Sarkaryavah), said: The continued violence that has been unfolding in Manipur for the past 45 days is extremely worrying. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally held in Churachandpur on May 03, 2023 during the Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned.
It is very regrettable that the wave of unrest and violence which subsequently erupted among those who have led a peaceful life in mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries has not yet stopped.
Hosabale added: The Sangh calls on the government, including local administration, police, military and central agencies, to take all possible measures to immediately stop this painful violence, ensure the continuous supply of relief materials among the displaced as well as the actions necessary to maintain peace and harmony.
The RSS also calls on all civil society, political groups in Manipur and ordinary people to take all possible initiatives to end the current chaotic and violent situation and also, ensure safety of human life and peace. permanent in the state of Manipur.
He continues: The RSS stands with the displaced and other victims of the Manipur crisis who numbered more than 50,000 during this period of terrible mourning. RSS is of the opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution (to) any problem is only possible through mutual dialogue and expression brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere.
RSS appeals to (to) everyone to overcome the lack of trust between each other which is at the origin of the current crisis. This requires considerable efforts on the part of both communities.
Hosabale argued that the crisis could be resolved by simultaneously addressing the Meiteis’ sense of insecurity and helplessness and the real concerns of the Kukis.
