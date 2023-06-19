Boris Johnson faces further indignity as he awaits vote in UK Parliament





Lawmakers were preparing to deal another blow to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary career on Monday as they ponder whether to approve a scathing report finding he deliberately misled colleagues into mistake during deconfinement evenings in Downing Street. Mr Johnson resigned his seat 10 days ago after seeing an initial draft of the findings of the year-long inquiry by a powerful parliamentary committee. He dismissed the committee as a kangaroo court, even though the majority of its members were from his own Conservative party. The committee eventually offered to revoke his parliamentary pass and said that, had he not already resigned, they would have recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament, an ignominious punishment for a former prime minister. If a majority of lawmakers approve the committees’ report, as expected, the practical effect on Mr Johnson would be limited; losing his pass simply means that he must be accompanied by another MP if he wants to enter Parliament. But it would represent another embarrassing rebuke for a figure who was still prime minister at this time last year and who in 2019 enjoyed enough popularity to win a landslide victory for his party.

The issue has also threatened to split the ruling conservatives, now led by Rishi Sunak, who became prime minister last year. Mr. Johnson still has a contingent of lawmakers who support him and view the committees’ recommendations as too harsh. But, feeling that his support was limited. Mr Johnson ultimately urged supporters not to vote against the committee’s report. Mr Johnson, who turned 59 on Monday, is not expected to be in Parliament and it was unclear whether Mr Sunak would attend the debate or how he or many senior colleagues would vote if given the opportunity. On Sunday, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said he intended to abstain in the event of a vote. It suggests Mr Johnson’s parliamentary career could end for now at least with less drama than he often generated in his roughly three years in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson had made little secret of his ambitions to win back his former post as Prime Minister but, without a parliamentary seat, that would be impossible. An endorsement of the report by Parliament does not prevent Mr Johnson from standing again in the future, but most analysts believe he is unlikely to try to do so in the next general election, which is expected in the second half of next year.

Opinion polls show him to be highly unpopular with voters in general, although he retains the support of a significant number of Conservative Party members attracted by his optimistic and pro-Brexit rhetoric. Still, there is likely to be no shortage of criticism of Mr Johnson from opposition lawmakers and some Tories who believe he has seriously undermined the standards expected of a prime minister. Misleading parliament is seen as a serious breach of the rules because, according to lawmakers, without accurate information from ministers, they are unable to hold the government accountable for one of their key functions. In its report, the House of Commons privileges committee said Mr Johnson deliberately misled lawmakers when he assured them after the partygate scandal broke that lockdown rules had always been respected in Downing Street. At a hearing before the committee earlier this year, Mr Johnson argued that his assurances had been made in good faith. But lawmakers found he had personal knowledge of some breaches of the rules, failed to properly investigate other allegations and committed multiple contempts of parliament, including his verbal attacks on the committee.

The continued focus on the fallout from the scandal is a political headache for Mr Sunak. He now faces several tough tests of his government’s popularity in the election to replace Mr Johnson and a handful of other colleagues in the constituencies they represented. An ally of Mr Johnson, Nigel Adams, resigned after failing to secure a seat in the House of Lords; a second in the same case, Nadine Dorries, has threatened to resign when she has not yet done so; and another Tory lawmaker, David Warburton, resigned after being suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct. Mr Warburton claimed he was denied a fair hearing by a parliamentary watchdog tasked with looking into the allegations against him. Adding to Mr Sunaks’ problems, police said they would look into recently released video obtained by the Daily Mirror which appeared to show Tory staff drinking and dancing at a time when pandemic restrictions were in place. Police said a previously released photo of the same event was insufficient evidence to press charges. Around two dozen people are believed to have attended the party, including Shaun Bailey, who unsuccessfully campaigned to become mayor of London and was elevated to the House of Lords by Mr Johnson as part of his honors list from resignation. Mr Bailey left before the video was taken, although an assistant who received lesser honor on the same list, Ben Mallet, made an appearance. Opposition politicians have called for both men to be stripped of their honours.

