



YANGON (AFP) – Myanmar confirmed on Saturday that the country’s foreign minister would attend contentious informal talks in Bangkok over the coup-hit country’s political crisis, as Singapore warned that conditions would not be met. had not yet been met for ASEAN to re-engage the high-level military junta. level meetings. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 2021 military coup that toppled democratically elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 3,600 civilians have been killed in the military crackdown since the coup, according to a local monitoring group, while the United Nations says more than a million people have been displaced by the violence. Late Saturday, the juntas’ information team confirmed that Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Than Shwe had been invited to a meeting in Thailand and would be traveling there. ASEAN, which includes Myanmar as a member, has so far led unsuccessful diplomatic efforts to stem the bloodshed amid fierce clashes between the military and anti-coup fighters. The 10-nation bloc has banned Myanmar’s junta from high-level summits over its failure to implement a five-point peace plan agreed two years ago. Last week, Thailand’s caretaker government offered to host an informal two-day meeting of some ASEAN foreign ministers. Considering several pressing factors, the timing of the dialogues is sooner rather than later, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai wrote in an invitation letter, seen by AFP. Speaking in Washington on Friday, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan raised concerns about the talks. We believe it would be premature to re-engage with the junta at the top level or even at the foreign minister level, Balakrishnan said. A Southeast Asian official familiar with the case said AFP condition of anonymity that Malaysia would not attend the proposed meeting. But the Cambodian government said its foreign minister would attend. The last ASEAN leaders’ summit, held in May, ended without any significant progress on the peace plan, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo warning that the bloc risked becoming irrelevant.

