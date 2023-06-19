PM Modi’s visit to the United States: PM Modi’s two-hour event for the Indian Diaspora in the United States on June 23. Highlights | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22. On June 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington. On June 23, Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. Modi’s event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in India’s growth story. Main Points of PM Modi’s Address to Indian Diaspora in US 1. Modi’s event will run for two hours from 7-9pm (local time) on June 23. 2. Award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform for Modi and other guests at a Diaspora Reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. 3. Millben, at the invitation of India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, will attend the 9th International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Modi. 4. Dr. Bharat Barai, a popular community leader and organizer of the Ronald Reagan Center Modi event in the United States, said that the Prime Minister is the most popular public figure, the leader in the world, not just in India. 5. Modi’s speech to the Indian diaspora will take place at a relatively small gathering in Washington DC due to his busy schedule, dashing the hopes of community leaders who had been hoping to hold a gala, the news agency reported. PTI. 6. With the Indian diaspora numbering nearly 4.5 million people and spread across the country, its members expect Modi to connect with them in major cities, and he has spoken to them in different US cities during of his visits. 7. “Narendra Modi is the most popular Indian Prime Minister in the global Indian diaspora. He is now the most popular global leader,” said Barai, president of the Indian American Community Foundation, which originally planned a mega event for carnival style in Chicago to rival the reception the Prime Minister received at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and Houston in 2019. 8. “The prime minister was kind enough to delay his departure from DC for a few hours and gave a slot for the diaspora meeting,” Barai told PTI. 9. Only a restricted gathering of nearly 1,000 people will be able to attend. 10. American Indians are expected to flock to the US capital in droves to attend Modi’s official welcoming ceremony on June 22, a day after he led a Yoga Day event at UN headquarters. in New York shortly after landing. UNITED STATES. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-in-us-indian-diaspora-on-june-23-ronald-reagan-building-international-trade-center-washington-101687135203614.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos