US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping today evening

As part of his visit to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

On the second day of Antony Blinken’s visit to China, Antony Blinken met with China’s top diplomat earlier in the day and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday. It is notably the first visit to China by a US Secretary of State in five years.

A meeting with Xi Jinping with Antony Blinken was expected, but it was not confirmed until hours before the talks. There was a constant possibility that the trip would be a failure if the meeting had been snubbed by the Chinese leader.

The US Secretary of State’s two-day trip will end after the meeting with President Jinping.

Earlier Monday, Blinken had met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for about three hours, AFP reported citing US officials. However, no comment was made by any of the leaders after the meeting.

Antony Blinken’s visit coincides with a critical turning point in China-US relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. He added that it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict. The ministry also accused the United States of having a misperception of China and leading to incorrect policies towards the country.

In its statement, the ministry held America responsible for improving the declining US-China relationship and returning it to a healthy and stable path.

The statement also said Wang called on the United States to stop promoting the Chinese threat theory and lift unilateral sanctions against China.

Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for six hours on Sunday

Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for nearly six hours on Sunday. After the meeting, the two countries agreed to continue high-level discussions. However, there were no signs of easing tensions between the two countries.

A positive development that may lead to improved US-China relations is that Qin had accepted an invitation from Blinken to visit Washington. However, news of the invitation came with a clear statement from China that “China-US relations are at their lowest since their establishment.” This sentiment is widely shared by US officials.

Blinken’s visit heralds possible meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping

If things go according to plan during Antong Blinken’s ongoing visit, chances are that in the coming months Joe Biden and Xi Jinping could meet to discuss the issues that divide them, AP reported.

The two can discuss issues ranging from trade in Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong to Chinese military assertion in the South China Sea and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In his Sunday meetings, Blinken highlighted the issue of the release of US citizens detained by the Chinese government and called for action to curb the production and export of the fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the states. -United. On Friday, the Xi government also hinted at a possible desire to reduce tensions between the two countries.

(With contributions from the agency)

Updated: June 19, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

