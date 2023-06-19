PM Modi: Emergency was a crime that endangered freedom | India News







In his monthly ‘ Mann Ki Baat ‘ a radio show , Modi said that India is the mother of democracy and we regard our democratic ideals as paramount and our Constitution as supreme. Therefore, we can never forget June 25. This is the very day that an emergency was imposed on our country. It was a dark period in India’s history, the prime minister said.

Modi added: “Thousands of people opposed the emergency head on. Democracy supporters were so tortured during this time that even today the thought of it sends shivers down our spines. Many books have been written about these atrocities and the punishments inflicted by the police and the administration and I had also written a book called Sangharsh Mein Gujarat at the time, the Prime Minister said.

A few days ago I came across another book written about the emergency torture of political prisoners in India. This book, published during the emergency, describes how the government at the time treated the guardians of democracy in the most cruel way, he said, adding that this book contains many case studies.

I wish that today, as we celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should also take a look at these crimes that endanger the freedom of the country. This will make it easier for today’s young generation to understand the meaning and importance of democracy, the Prime Minister said. NEW DELHI: call Emergency a crime that endangered the freedom of the country, said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday those who support democracy at that time were tortured and it is only by assessing this dark period in India’s history that the younger generation can understand the meaning and significance of democracy.In his monthly ‘ Mann Ki Baat ‘ a radio show , Modi said that India is the mother of democracy and we regard our democratic ideals as paramount and our Constitution as supreme. Therefore, we can never forget June 25. This is the very day that an emergency was imposed on our country. It was a dark period in India’s history, the prime minister said.Modi added: “Thousands of people opposed the emergency head on. Democracy supporters were so tortured during this time that even today the thought of it sends shivers down our spines. Many books have been written about these atrocities and the punishments inflicted by the police and the administration and I had also written a book called Sangharsh Mein Gujarat at the time, the Prime Minister said.A few days ago I came across another book written about the emergency torture of political prisoners in India. This book, published during the emergency, describes how the government at the time treated the guardians of democracy in the most cruel way, he said, adding that this book contains many case studies.I wish that today, as we celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should also take a look at these crimes that endanger the freedom of the country. This will make it easier for today’s young generation to understand the meaning and importance of democracy, the Prime Minister said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/emergency-was-crime-that-put-freedom-in-danger-says-pm-modi/articleshow/101089767.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos