Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing, restoring high-level communications
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Monday in Beijing, shaking hands in front of photographers.
At a press conference that followed, Blinken addressed the media without Xi, telling reporters that the relationship between their two nations was “one of the most important in the world” and that “the United States and China have an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly.”
“I came to Beijing to strengthen high-level communication channels to clarify our positions and intentions in areas of disagreement and to explore areas where we could work together as our interests align on transnational challenges. common interests. And we did all of that here in Beijing. I had an important conversation with President Xi Jinping, and I had frank, substantial and constructive discussions with my counterparts, Director Wang Yi and the adviser of Qin Gang state,” Blinken said. “I appreciate the hospitality offered by our hosts at every meeting. I have emphasized that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage our differences and ensure that the competition does not turn into a conflict. And I heard the same thing from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilize our relations.
“We are under no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we deeply, even vehemently, disagree,” Blinken added. “We will always take the best course of action to advance the interests of the American people. But the United States has a long history of successfully managing complicated and consequential relationships through diplomacy. It is the responsibility of both countries to find a way forward, and it is both in our interest and in the interest of the world that we do so.”
During his meetings in China, the secretary said he had a “lively conversation” about “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”, “the increasingly reckless actions and rhetoric of North Korea” regarding its nuclear program, as well as US concerns “about the PRC”. provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait as well as in the South and East China Seas. »
In response to a reporter’s question about tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Blinken warned that any crisis over Taiwan “could literally affect the whole world.”
“We remain committed to our one-China policy with the Three Communiques, the Taiwan Relations Law, the Six Assurances. We do not support Taiwan independence. We have made it clear that we oppose any changes. unilateral status quo on both sides. We have been clear and consistent in our policy, and it is very important that we preserve this status quo which has maintained peace and stability across the strait for decades,” said Blinken said.
“At the same time, we and many others are deeply concerned about some of the provocative actions that China has taken in recent years since 2016. And the reason this is of concern to so many countries, not just the United States, is that if there were to be a crisis over Taiwan, it is likely to produce an economic crisis that could literally affect the whole world,” he said. “Fifty percent of commercial container traffic passes through daily through the Taiwan Strait. Seventy percent of semiconductors are made in Taiwan. If a crisis were taken offline, it would have dramatic consequences for virtually every country in the world.
“President Biden strongly believes that one of the successful aspects of our relationship with China over the past five decades has been the responsible handling of the Taiwan issue. We continue to believe that is essential,” Blinken added.
Over the past year, the United States and China recorded more than $700 billion in trade, which Blinken said was the highest level ever recorded between the two countries. He therefore reiterated the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testimony before Congress last week that it would be “disastrous” for the United States to decouple and halt all trade and investment with China.
“We are for risk reduction and diversification. This means investing in our own capabilities and in safe and resilient supply chains, pushing for our workers to be on equal footing in our businesses. against harmful business practices and protect our critical technologies so they are not used against us. I have made it clear that we will continue to take targeted actions that are necessary to protect the national security of the United States,” said Blinken.
The State Department provided a reading of an exchange between Xi and Blinken before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
“The Chinese side has made its decision clear, and the two sides have agreed to abide by the common understandings that President Biden and I reached in Bali. The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. That’s fine,” Xi said, speaking through a translator. “It is safe to say that interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations.”
“Mr. President, thank you for having us today. President Biden asked me to come to Beijing because he thinks the United States and China have an obligation and a responsibility to manage our relationship. The United States is committed to doing this. It is in the interest of the United States, in the interest of China and in the interest of the world,” Blinken replied.
“Over the past few days, I have had frank and constructive conversations with State Councilor Qin Gang and Director Wang Yi. We have covered a wide range of bilateral and global issues. I appreciate this opportunity to discuss the way forward with you. Thank you,” the secretary added, according to the State Department’s reading.
