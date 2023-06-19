Politics
Prime Minister’s visit to the United States: policy and strategy behind Narendra Modi’s diaspora outreach
It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston.
Looking forward to a wide range of programs in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JxzWtuaK5x
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2019
The event undoubtedly provided a platform to showcase the growing influence and contributions of the Indo-American community in the United States. With substantial participation, “Howdy Modi” demonstrated the political and economic weight of the Indian diaspora.
Courting of the Indo-American community by Republicans and Democrats has become more pronounced of late. With only 45 million residents, Indian immigrants make up a measly 1% of the US population, but pay 6% of the country’s total income tax. It is the second largest immigrant community in the United States. More than 40 American Indians have been elected to various offices across the United States. There are four representatives in the House Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal. There are a few mayors to boot. According to a report, there are 35 judges of Indian descent across the United States, a record number for the community in judicial appointments.
The rise of Indian-American politicians in recent years testifies to the growing impact of the community. Notable figures like Kamala Harris, who became the first Indian-American and woman of color to serve as Vice President, have broken down barriers. As the second generation of the Native American community came of age, they began to engage more in political activism and advocacy. Recognizing the importance of representation, they have sought to influence policy and shape political discourse at local, state and national levels.
People of Indian origin also figure prominently in the business world. It is a matter of pride for every Indian that American Indians run more than two dozen American companies, including Google chief Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella. And to top it off, the growing influence of the community is measured by the fact that the Biden administration has appointed 130 American Indians in many key positions more than the administrations of Trump and President Barack Obama.
Visiting Indian prime ministers have often interacted with the Indo-American community. They have done it in other countries too. But it was Modi who recognized their growing influence and reached out to them in a big way soon after he came to power. Wherever he went, he sought out the Indian diaspora and made them connect with India. He portrayed them as ambassadors of India, playing a crucial role in promoting the country’s image, fostering economic ties and building political relationships.
One of the main reasons for Modi’s close connection with the Indian diaspora in various countries is his charismatic leadership style. His famous oratory skills, combined with his ability to connect with people on an emotional level, helped him forge a personal bond with the Diaspora. Prime Minister Modi also knows that the diaspora is diverse, reflecting Indian society back home. He’s looking for everyone, regardless of political affiliation.
But in the United States, he seems to have developed a special bond with the vibrant Indo-American community. He is indeed aware that America is the world’s only superpower. Washington DC is a bustling capital with visiting dignitaries and an ever-growing number of lobbyists and power brokers. Governments around the world want access to the Oval Office and compete for the president’s attention. It helps, in many ways, if you have people of Indian origin in the administration.
American society generally believes in the quid pro quo. Modi understands this and in return offers American Indians and other investors huge opportunities at home. It was no surprise to notice the presence of a large number of key business leaders from both countries at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event. It was an opportunity to promote bilateral trade and investment between the United States and India. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi’s government has strengthened ties with the Indo-American community through initiatives such as the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Non-Resident Indian Day) and the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Programwhich grants certain benefits and privileges to overseas Indians.
India’s growth story has been impressive over the past nine years. But enormous challenges await us. The Indian diaspora, especially in the United States, can play a leading role in overcoming these challenges and moving India’s growth story forward seamlessly.
The author is National Spokesperson, BJP, Former MP and Former Managing Director, Deutsche Bank, India
