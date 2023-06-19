Defence, critical tech on agenda as Indian Modi heads to US for historic visit

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

US expands ties with India to balance China’s rise

Modi is the third Indian leader invited for a state visit

Agreements expected on fighter jet engines, drones and semiconductors

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the United States this week for a visit seen as a watershed moment in bilateral ties, with deeper cooperation in the defense industry and high technology sharing.

The visit is expected to give India access to critical American technologies that Washington rarely shares with non-allies, cementing a new bond that hinges not only on global politics, but also business and economics.

Washington and New Delhi, whose relations were marked by mutual suspicion during the Cold War, have grown closer for more than two decades now, with successive US presidents displaying bipartisan support for stronger ties with the emerging Asian economy and the regional power.

President Joe Biden has built on that legacy and expanded his cooperation as the United States views India as a critical partner in its efforts to push back against China’s growing influence around the world and bolster security in the world. the Indo-Pacific.

Washington also wants to wean India off its traditional defense partner, Russia. New Delhi continues to do business with Moscow and has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine, much to the West’s frustration.

India also overcame its “history hesitations” – as Modi put it in a speech to the US Congress in 2016 – and looked west amid its own military tensions and frayed ties with China.

Although Modi has made several previous visits to the United States, this will be his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit, only the third during Biden’s presidency and the third by any Indian leader.

“This is a milestone in our relationship… This is a very significant visit, a very important visit,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday.

A key achievement that should be showcased is in the area of ​​defense cooperation, especially between the two countries’ military industries, Kwatra said, as India seeks to produce more arms and weapons. equipment at home for itself and also for export.

JET ENGINES, DRONES, SEMICONDUCTORS

The main announcements expected during Modi’s visit are the United States’ approval of General Electric (GE.N) to manufacture engines in India for its domestically produced fighter jets, the purchase by the India of 31 MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones manufactured by General Atomics worth $3 billion and the removal of US obstacles that prevent smoother commerce in the field of defense and high technology.

“People will see this visit by Prime Minister Modi as a real stepping stone for US-India relations, when it comes to defense issues…especially,” said Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs. , said at an event on June 8.

A stronger India, able to defend its own interests and contribute to regional security, is good for the United States, he said, adding that there is an aspiration to see India as an exporter of security in the region.

Cooperation in semiconductors, cyberspace, aerospace, strategic infrastructure and communication, commercial space projects, quantum computing and the use of artificial intelligence in the fields of industry and defense will also be addressed, a senior Indian official said.

During the three-day visit beginning in New York on June 21, Modi will be hosted by President Biden for a state dinner and a private family dinner, attend lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and will address a joint session of Congress for the second time in nine years.

Modi will also meet US CEOs and lead an International Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters.

“This is not a routine visit, this is a fundamental turning point between India and the United States,” said C. Raja Mohan, Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New Delhi.

“It’s not about containing China or being anti-China. It’s about producing a new balance of power in Asia, which is a multipolar Asia, where no power dominates it,” he said. he declares.

Reporting by Krishan Kaushik and Sarita Chaganti Singh in NEW DELHI, David Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON; Editing by YP Rajesh

