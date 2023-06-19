- US expands ties with India to balance China’s rise
- Modi is the third Indian leader invited for a state visit
- Agreements expected on fighter jet engines, drones and semiconductors
Politics
Defence, critical tech on agenda as Indian Modi heads to US for historic visit
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the United States this week for a visit seen as a watershed moment in bilateral ties, with deeper cooperation in the defense industry and high technology sharing.
The visit is expected to give India access to critical American technologies that Washington rarely shares with non-allies, cementing a new bond that hinges not only on global politics, but also business and economics.
Washington and New Delhi, whose relations were marked by mutual suspicion during the Cold War, have grown closer for more than two decades now, with successive US presidents displaying bipartisan support for stronger ties with the emerging Asian economy and the regional power.
President Joe Biden has built on that legacy and expanded his cooperation as the United States views India as a critical partner in its efforts to push back against China’s growing influence around the world and bolster security in the world. the Indo-Pacific.
Washington also wants to wean India off its traditional defense partner, Russia. New Delhi continues to do business with Moscow and has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine, much to the West’s frustration.
India also overcame its “history hesitations” – as Modi put it in a speech to the US Congress in 2016 – and looked west amid its own military tensions and frayed ties with China.
Although Modi has made several previous visits to the United States, this will be his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit, only the third during Biden’s presidency and the third by any Indian leader.
“This is a milestone in our relationship… This is a very significant visit, a very important visit,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday.
A key achievement that should be showcased is in the area of defense cooperation, especially between the two countries’ military industries, Kwatra said, as India seeks to produce more arms and weapons. equipment at home for itself and also for export.
JET ENGINES, DRONES, SEMICONDUCTORS
The main announcements expected during Modi’s visit are the United States’ approval of General Electric (GE.N) to manufacture engines in India for its domestically produced fighter jets, the purchase by the India of 31 MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones manufactured by General Atomics worth $3 billion and the removal of US obstacles that prevent smoother commerce in the field of defense and high technology.
“People will see this visit by Prime Minister Modi as a real stepping stone for US-India relations, when it comes to defense issues…especially,” said Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs. , said at an event on June 8.
A stronger India, able to defend its own interests and contribute to regional security, is good for the United States, he said, adding that there is an aspiration to see India as an exporter of security in the region.
Cooperation in semiconductors, cyberspace, aerospace, strategic infrastructure and communication, commercial space projects, quantum computing and the use of artificial intelligence in the fields of industry and defense will also be addressed, a senior Indian official said.
During the three-day visit beginning in New York on June 21, Modi will be hosted by President Biden for a state dinner and a private family dinner, attend lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and will address a joint session of Congress for the second time in nine years.
Modi will also meet US CEOs and lead an International Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters.
“This is not a routine visit, this is a fundamental turning point between India and the United States,” said C. Raja Mohan, Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New Delhi.
“It’s not about containing China or being anti-China. It’s about producing a new balance of power in Asia, which is a multipolar Asia, where no power dominates it,” he said. he declares.
Reporting by Krishan Kaushik and Sarita Chaganti Singh in NEW DELHI, David Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON; Editing by YP Rajesh
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/defence-critical-tech-agenda-indias-modi-heads-us-landmark-visit-2023-06-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Defence, critical tech on agenda as Indian Modi heads to US for historic visit
- Marine Heat Wave: The UK and Ireland are suffering the most severely on the planet today.
- CreatorsClout welcomes Bollywood star Himansh Kohli to its talent roster
- UMB is already playing a big role in the future of technology in Baltimore
- Reign of Vijay Varma: The Bollywood darling who continues to captivate audiences with his acting
- Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan will play in the season 4 opener on July 13
- Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments on Garter Day
- Google to close album archive on July 19th: here’s how to back up your data
- Earthquakes in South Africa – The Mail & Guardian
- Wyndham Clarke wins US Open for first major, Rory McIlroy second
- StarTimes Celebrates 35 Years of Empowering Entertainment Across Africa
- London Tech Week 2023: A Thriving Ecosystem | Industry Trends