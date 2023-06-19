Antony Blinken and Xi Jinping hold candid talks in Beijing | China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a rare trip to Beijing where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, wrapping up a high-stakes visit aimed at stabilizing spiraling relations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing before his departure, Blinken said he had an important conversation with Xi during the 35-minute encounter and stressed that he was the responsibility of both countries. to find a way forward.

In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to manage our differences responsibly and ensure that competition does not turn into conflict, Blinken said. . I heard the same thing from my Chinese counterparts.

Blinken, the first incumbent to meet the Chinese leader since 2018, walked toward Xi with an outstretched hand at the Great Hall of the People, a venue China often uses to greet heads of state with positive signals in the choreography of diplomacy.

The two sides had frank and in-depth discussions, Xi said at the start of the meeting, in comments broadcast on Chinese state television. I hope through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations, Xi added, addressing Blinken.

The rest of the discussion took place behind closed doors. The Chinese version says the two sides have made progress and reached agreement on specific issues, without giving further details.

Despite signs of positivity, Blinken acknowledged that there are issues on which the two countries deeply and even vehemently disagree. China has rejected a proposal to establish communication between the Chinese and American armies. I want to emphasize that none of this is resolved in a visit, a trip, a conversation. It’s a process, Blinken said.

The State Department later said that during the Blinkens meetings he discussed China’s unfair and non-market economic practices, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The two sides discussed a range of global and regional security issues, including Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, [North Koreas] US provocative actions and concerns [Chinese] intelligence activities in Cuba, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Blinkens’ visit is the first by a US Secretary of State in five years. Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have skyrocketed in recent years over a host of issues including trade, technology and Taiwan, with Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump calling Beijing the most serious threat to the long-term global primacy of the United States.

Earlier Monday, Blinken had in-depth talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai state guest house. On Sunday, he spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for more than seven hours.

According to a Chinese reading, Wang said China-US relations are at a critical juncture and called on the United States to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict.

Wang stressed the need to reverse the downward spiral in bilateral relations, but also blamed the current low point on the US’s misperception of China.

Yale Paul Tsai China Center Law School Fellow Moritz Rudolf said Wang’s confrontational tone shows Beijing’s high level of distrust of the United States. However, given the grim state of US-China relations, the mere fact that the visit took place is a positive sign, he said.

Blinkens’ trip to China was originally scheduled for February but was postponed when a balloon, purportedly a Chinese spy balloon, flew over the United States, sparking controversy. China insisted it was a weather balloon that had been deflected.

Given the strained relationships, expectations for meetings were generally low. Both countries have hardened positions on a range of issues, including trade, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

But the two sides showed a willingness to talk, with Qin and Blinken agreeing to maintain high-level exchanges and expand cultural and educational exchanges.

The meetings could start the process of more diplomatic engagement between the United States and China, laying the groundwork for a Xi-Biden meeting, for example, at the Apec summit to be held in San Francisco in November. , said Rudolf.

Reopening bilateral communication channels, including on security-related issues, would be a step in the right direction, he said.

Beijing and other Western countries have also sought to stabilize relations after a tense few years. On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Germany for a diplomatic trip that will include a visit to France.

Reuters contributed to this report