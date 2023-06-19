Boris Johnson faces judgment from British MPs over critical report





Politicians are expected to vote later on a report that the former prime minister should have been suspended from parliament for 90 days if he had not already resigned as an MP

Boris Johnson today faces judgment from British MPs as they decide whether to back a report that he deliberately misled Parliament about parties being held in Downing Street during lockdown. The former Prime Minister resigned after seeing, as an MP, a copy of the report before it was published. It says that if he had stayed, he should have been suspended from the House of Commons for 90 days. Members may simply approve the report. This means that when the speaker says “that this House approve of the Fifth Report of the Committee on Privileges”, if no Member present objects, he passes without further discussion. However, if a member opposes it, he will vote. This possibility has left many in a difficult position. current prime minister Rishi Sunakcame to power declaring that “trust is earned, and I will earn yours”, did not say how he will vote. He declared what is called a ‘free vote’ in Parliament – essentially it will allow Tory MPs to make up their own minds, rather than being forced to vote one way or another. He would only say that it is the business of the House of Commons, “not the government”. “It’s an important distinction and that’s why I wouldn’t want to influence anyone before this vote,” he added. “This committee was created under the former prime minister. It had the confidence of the house at the time and I’m sure they did their job thoroughly and I respect them for that,” he said. he added on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. This approach was criticized by Labor leader Keir Starmer, who called on the Prime Minister to show “leadership”. Leader of the Labor Opposition Keir Starmer called on Rishi Sunak to show “leadership” and attend the House of Commons for the subsequent vote. housing secretary Michel Gove said that while he welcomed many parts of the report, he disagreed with the 90-day sentence and said he would abstain on the vote. To complicate matters for Tory MPs, Boris Johnson retains a level of support within the Conservative Party and some newspapers across the country, including the Daily Mail, which hired him as a columnist last week.

