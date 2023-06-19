Politics
How Pakistan’s ISI is plotting to disrupt Prime Minister Modis’ historic state visit to the US
Indian-Americans wave slogans to send a welcome message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit to Washington. PTI
Energy in New Delhi and Washington is high. It is only a matter of hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi flies to the United States and begins his first-ever state visit, starting June 22. This is the sixth time Prime Minister Modi will visit America, but it is his first state visit and also the first since 2009 that an Indian leader has been granted such an honor.
Ahead of his trip, which will end on June 24, and he will fly to Egypt, there is excitement and happiness, with thousands of enthusiastic Indian-Americans gathering at iconic locations in 20 cities Americans and organizing unity marches to send a message of welcome. at PM. Even several US leaders have expressed joy and excitement over Modis’ visit to Washington during which he is also likely to sign two major defense deals.
But amid this hype and hype, authorities are also stepping up security as reports emerge that there are attempts by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to disrupt the visit.
What exactly is their plan? How does the Pakistani agency propose to disrupt Modis’ first-ever state visit? We reveal what happens.
Pakistan’s plan to disrupt Modi’s visit
Reports citing intelligence sources indicate that the ISI held several meetings with pro-Khalistan organizations working on US soil as well as several groups working against India. The ISI, according to these sources, provided money to these Khalistani and anti-Indian groups to plan and organize rallies during Modis’ visit to Washington.
It is important to note here that the Khalistani movement is alive and well in the United States and one of its most recent activities was the defacing of the wall of the Indian consulate in San Francisco during the hunt for Amritpal Singh.
In 2021, America’s top think tank, Hudson Institute, released a report titled Pakistans Destabilization Playbook: Khalistani Activism in the US, detailing how these groups were building a stronger base in America. Unless the U.S. government prioritizes monitoring Khalistan-related militancy and terrorism, it is unlikely to identify the groups currently engaging in violence in India’s Punjab, or preparing to do so. One rarely finds what one does not seek, he had said in his report.
Reuters reported that the American Indian Muslim Council (IAMC) will stage protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For those unaware, ADRIC, according to its website, is the largest Indian Muslim advocacy organization in the United States.
According to a report published by The Sunday Guardian, the ADRIC is a well-known offshoot of Pakistan’s Deep State. He has relentlessly targeted India on issues such as human rights, religious freedom.
Apart from this, Intel sources have also told news agencies that there are plans to hold up anti-Modi posters along the routes he will take in the United States. Additionally, buses were also scheduled to transport those who were tasked with the protest to its location.
The ISI also reportedly hired people to make anti-Modi trends on Twitter go viral ahead of his US visit. Hashtags like #ModiNotWelcome and #SaveIndiafromHinduSupremacy were created to fuel anti-Modi and anti-India rhetoric ahead of his visit to the United States.
In New York, a Howdy Democracy event is also being held on June 21, the same day Prime Minister Modi will land in New York and lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters. The event, according to one of the organizers, is organized to highlight the growing injustice in India.
It has not been revealed if the ISI has any ties to this or any other protest, but it won’t be entirely surprising if the Pakistani agency has ties to them.
How Pak sees Indo-American ties
Modis’ visit to the United States is not only being talked about in India and the United States, but is also being closely watched by Pakistan. Islamabad, as experts believe, is not happy with the growing ties between the two countries, even though their ministers say otherwise.
On Sunday, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly said Islamabad had no problem with the United States deepening its ties with India, provided it did not come at the expense of Pakistan.
I think we have no problem with the United States developing a partnership with India if it is not at the expense of Pakistan, added Khawaja Asif. The minister said Pakistan wants good relations with its neighbors and regional partners. We have common borders with China, we have common borders with Afghanistan, Iran, India. We would like to improve our relationship with them if the relationship is not good. We want to live in peace. If there is no peace there, we will never be able to restore our economy as we wish, he said.
High-profile visit by Modis to the United States
Modi is due to arrive in New York on June 21 where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations from UN headquarters. From there, the prime minister will travel to Washington for a state visit that will see him not only receive a 21-gun salute, but also a big deal at the White House for which tickets have already sold out.
Read also: Yoga, meals with the Bidens, meeting with CEOs: PM Modis took charge of the days during his visit to the United States
Modi will also address the joint session of the US Congress to join the club of the handful of world leaders who have addressed the US legislature twice.
On June 23, Modi will also address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. Modi’s event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in India’s growth story.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the United States, said during Modis’ trip to the United States: “There is a lot of excitement in the air. You would have seen messages, welcoming statements from governors. Members of the Senate, House, state legislators, industry, academia, think tanks and of course the Indo-American community that spans across the United States from Hawaii to Alaska, all parts of the United States. The visit will have a ceremonial aspect as well as a substantial aspect which will complement each other.
With contributions from agencies
