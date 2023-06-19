The dangers to democracy of indicting and not indicting Donald Trump





America is on the brink of an unprecedented legal, constitutional and political crisis with the federal indictment of former President Trump, who has been charged with 37 counts, including 31 violations of the Espionage Act , obstruction of justice and false statements to authorities.

The potential for civil and political unrest is high, and there is a real risk that this indictment will set a dangerous precedent in the US legal system, in which the Department of Justice (DOJ) would become a perpetual political weapon used by nefarious actors within an incumbent administration to prosecute opponents.

That being said, given the gravity of the alleged crimes, the thoroughness of the prosecution’s case, and the sheer volume of overwhelming evidence, the greatest threat to American democracy would have been had the DOJ not prosecuted Trump.

It’s no understatement to suggest that the federal grand jury indictment is devastating for Trump. The charges and evidence indicate that Trump retained and insecurely stored highly sensitive military information he was no longer authorized to possess, shared national secrets with personal associates at his golf club, hid classified documents to authorities and obstructed a federal investigation.

Trump’s main defense – that before leaving the White House he declassified all the papers he took – was also undermined by a tape provided by a witness in which Trump insists, “As president, I could have declassified them, now I can’t. The tape also refutes claims by Trump allies that he did not know he kept such sensitive government secrets – as the former president was allegedly recorded referring to Pentagon documents he kept relating to a attack on Iran.

Even Trump’s allies in the legal world have acknowledged the rigor of the prosecution’s case. His former attorney general, Bill Barr, called the evidence “very damning” and said the Justice Department had “acted very patiently” in the face of “flagrant obstruction.” In describing the aforementioned tape, famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump during his 2020 impeachment trial, wrote that it’s “the kind of evidence every defense attorney dreads and every prosecutor dreams of.”

While no one expected Trump’s fiercest defenders in Congress to waver, it’s been disappointing to see mainstream Republicans, especially House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (California), rush to Trump’s defense and amplify his false narrative about the political weaponization of the Biden DOJ. After Trump’s impeachment, McCarthy sent out a fundraising email criticizing the “witch hunt” and imploring donors to “stand with Trump.”

There’s no reason to believe Special Counsel Jack Smith and the DOJ were motivated by anything other than a duty to follow the letter of the law, and any official who suggests otherwise — especially in the face of evidence too overwhelming – does the country a disservice.

It should also be noted that this is not a position an attorney general would appreciate – certainly not Merrick Garland, who is described as a “hyperprudential institutionalist who wants nothing more than to quietly and deliberately restore the reputation of the Department of Justice for probity, process and apolitical detachment” in a detailed profile published in The Atlantic last year. Smith and his DOJ staff likely felt they had no choice but to press charges. given the preponderance of evidence suggesting that Trump was endangering national security and trying to subvert the rule of law.

Trump and his enablers bear sole blame for this tragedy – which they have happily used to agitate the MAGA base, as America braces for a constitutional crisis and potential political violence.

This last point is not exaggerated. Political violence experts are concerned about the wave of calls from Trump advocates to treat the indictment as an act of war. After the indictment, Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancé of Trump’s eldest son, posted a photo of the former president with the words “Retribution Is Coming.” Just before the indictment was released, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) tweeted, “We have now reached the war phase. An eye for an eye.”

In all likelihood, House Republicans will imminently launch politically motivated investigations of President Biden and his family in retaliation, leading to more stalemates and divisions in Washington and less progress for the country. Additionally, Trump has already promised to arm the DOJ against Biden and his family members if he wins the presidential election.

Despite these very real consequences for the country that will flow from Trump’s indictment, the damage to American democracy would have been far greater had the DOJ chosen not to press charges in the face of this evidence. Failure to do so would have jeopardized our institutions beyond repair and sent the message to our allies and adversaries that the United States treats our leaders as if they were beyond the law, much like an autocracy. .

No one should be above the law — and certainly not someone like Trump, whose reckless but willful disregard for the rule of law has endangered our national security and undermined the foundations of American democracy.

Douglas E. Schoen is a political consultant who served as an advisor to former President Clinton and Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign. His new book is entitled “The End of Democracy? Rising Russia and China and retreating America.

