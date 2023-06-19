Our Country Needs Courtroom Cameras During Donald Trump’s Federal Trial





A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction and misrepresentation. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

The country goes down in history with the first-ever federal indictment of a former president. A grand jury of Miami residents has charged Donald Trump with 37 federal charges, ranging from willfully withholding national defense information to obstructing justice. Given the unprecedented situation facing the nation, this only reinforces why we need to cover it in the right way.

Basically, what the federal indictment shows is that a former president thought he was above the law. Taped conversations between Trump and his lawyers reveal that he knowingly withheld classified information and did not turn it over when asked. The indictment sends a message to the country that no one, even the former president, can escape justice and accountability.

What happens next is arguably more important, though. Now that Trump has been arraigned in a federal courthouse in Miami and has pleaded not guilty, the federal judge assigned to the case, Aileen Cannon, will begin the trial in which witnesses will be brought before a jury of ordinary citizens. . Trump’s attorneys and the special advocate team will present their evidence. Witnesses will be cross-examined. And jurors will ultimately determine if Trump is guilty.

Under the current rules, however, Americans will not be able to see this process unfold. Federal officials remain very reluctant to allow cameras inside courtrooms. And, even where cameras have been permitted, it is for narrowly specific purposes, such as investitures, naturalization or other ceremonies.

Those who oppose courtroom cameras believe allowing them could make lawyers more nervous or sway jurors. While such an argument is legitimate, the present case is different. If we want to show the world that we are a nation where no one is above the law, then there must be an exception for the United States lawsuit against Donald J. Trump. The telecast and livestream of Trump’s trial will send a strong message that our justice system still works, that even former presidents cannot circumvent our laws.

And even more important? Putting cameras in the courtroom could inspire a whole generation of young people to pay attention and become more active participants in our democracy.

Let’s not forget that last year the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial was televised and streamed live, and the number of people who watched it was breathtaking. On YouTube alone, the trial has racked up nearly 84 million viewing hours, with 3.5 million viewers at one point. More people listened to this essay than any other live stream on YouTube at the time. In short, people listened and more young people spoke about this trial than I could have ever imagined.

Admittedly, the Depp-Heard trial is different from the Trump trial, they are big-name actors and celebrities. But because court proceedings were televised and broadcast live, young people, who otherwise would not have watched a trial, tuned in and paid attention. Not only will the same happen for the Trump case, but it is also much more important for our democracy and for shaping a civically engaged generation.

For one, young people use social media more than any other generation, with over 95% of us using at least one social media platform. Allowing cameras in the courtroom will affect millions of young people. And when young people see Trump a former president and the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, they will see a legal system that does exactly what it was supposed to do. Just like the jurors inside the courtroom, young people will hear the evidence, they will see Trump speak, and they will discuss it with their peers.

Additionally, allowing cameras in the courtroom for the United States v. Trump and hopefully one day in other federal court cases could mark an important step in restoring trust in our courts. To date, nearly half of young people say they have little faith in our justice system, according to a national poll released by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics. This number increased particularly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but the lack of trust also results from the lack of transparency in the courtrooms. While the live broadcast of the Trump trial will not completely undo the damage done to people’s perception of our legal system, it will demonstrate to young people that even people with enormous wealth, privilege and power cannot escape justice and accountability.

In the days, weeks and months to come, much will be said about Trump’s indictment. Those on the right are shouting that this is a witch hunt, that the Democrats want to catch the former president. But in a time when facts mean less and less to a growing number of Americans, allowing the entire country to see the truth come out in the courtroom is not only necessary but necessary.

Allowing Americans to see the proceedings of this case first-hand would not only send a strong message about the rule of law, but it could also spark the kind of change and civic awareness that our country desperately needs.

For the sake of our country and future generations, allow the cameras to be in the courtroom for the United States against Donald J. Trump.

University of California Los Angeles student Victor Shi co-hosts the iGen Politics podcast. He is also Chief Strategy Officer for Voters of Tomorrow. Originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

