Donald Trump is not a whistleblower like the reality winner

Donald Trump has nothing in common with Reality Winner. He also has nothing in common with Terry Albury or Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards.

Winner, Albury and Edwards each did a public service by leaking to the press while Trump was president. All three were later prosecuted by the Trump administration and went to jail for speaking the truth to the American people.

But don’t confuse Trump’s actions in his classified documents case with what they did. He is accused of stealing classified information and lying about it, apparently for his own selfish reasons. Public service was never on his mind when he ordered boxes filled with classified documents to be moved around Mar-a-Lago to hide from the FBI.

After Trump’s indictment last week, there were many facile comparisons in the media between his case and those of others like Winner who have been targeted in leak lawsuits. But Winner, Albury and Edwards were whistleblowers, not narcissists who wanted to hoard government secrets as if they were rare gold coins.

In 2017, Winner was working for a National Security Agency contractor when she anonymously sent an NSA document to The Intercept. The document revealed that Russian intelligence tried to hack into US voting systems during the 2016 election; The Intercept published an explosive story based on the document provided by Winner. The revelation was so significant that a Senate Intelligence Committee report later concluded that the press played a vital role in warning state election officials of Russian attempts to hack voting systems. Before the leak to The Intercept, federal officials had done almost nothing to alert state officials to the Russian threat. The Senate report provided strong evidence that Winner performed a public service by providing the NSA document to The Intercept.

Albury was an FBI agent who leaked secret FBI directives to The Intercept that served as the basis for a series of stories in 2017 revealing that the FBI could bend its own rules in order to send undercover agents or informants in political and religious organizations, as well as schools, clubs and businesses. Albury was motivated to release the information after seeing that FBI investigative guidelines led to the profiling and intimidation of minority communities in Minnesota, where he served in the FBI, as well as elsewhere in the country. Members of the large Somali community in Minneapolis went on to express their gratitude to Albury for revealing the rules that gave the green light to their harassment.

Edwards was a Treasury Department official who provided confidential documents to BuzzFeed News revealing widespread money laundering at major Western banks. Prior to her 2018 arrest, she provided thousands of suspicious activity reports that showed how financial institutions facilitated the work of terrorists, kleptocrats and drug lords.

Despite the significance of the information revealed by the three, Winner, Albury and Edwards all went to jail during Trump’s presidency. This is because there is no public service exception in the laws regarding the mishandling, unauthorized withholding, or public disclosure of classified information. Under US law, it doesn’t matter why someone leaked classified documents. The motive makes no difference, even if the disclosures served the public good.

As a result, Winner, Albury and Edwards were unable to argue in court that they shouldn’t go to jail for telling the truth. This is one of the many reasons why becoming a whistleblower is such an act of courage. A whistleblower must be prepared to tell the truth to the American people knowing that there will be no reward, only punishment.

Trump liked to send whistleblowers like Winner, Albury and Edwards to jail and didn’t care that they revealed important information that Americans had a right to know. Trump and his administration have prosecuted more whistleblowers than any other president except the Obama administration. But Barack Obama has had eight years in office to target whistleblowers, and Trump has only had four. Who knows how many more leak lawsuits Trump will lead if he returns to the White House, but chances are he will break Obama’s record.

The amazing fact is that after happily sending so many whistleblowers to jail, Trump then stole classified documents on his way out of office and lied about it and hid them when the National Archives claimed them. He continued to hide them from the Justice Department and the FBI once the case turned into a criminal case. Trump simply didn’t think the laws he had applied so aggressively to others would apply to him.

And so the great irony is the Espionage Act, the archaic and draconian law used by Trump to target whistleblowers like Winner who provided classified information to the press is now being used to target Trump himself. In recent years, press freedom organizations have called for either reform or outright repeal of the Espionage Act, both because it comes with excessive penalties and that it does not allow whistleblowers to claim that their disclosures are in the public interest. Reforming the law to allow for a public interest exception would help future whistleblowers following in the footsteps of Winner, Albury and Edwards.

Yet this change would do nothing for Trump. He’s just a selfish thief.

