Politics
Antony Blinken scores meeting with Xi Jinping as US and China seek to ease tensions
China and the United States agreed on Monday to try to stabilize their intense rivalry to avoid descending into conflict, but announced no major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by the secretary of state. American Antony Blinken.
Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the “progress” after shaking hands with Blinken at the Great Hall of the People, a large hall usually reserved for heads of state.
Blinken, the first US secretary of state to meet with the Chinese leader since 2018, told reporters he raised contentious issues such as Taiwan, the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own.
While Blinken said the two sides had not moved forward on establishing regular military-to-military communications, a major concern for the rest of the world, he expected more senior US officials to visit China in the coming weeks.
“It’s absolutely vital that we have these kinds of communications,” he said. “It’s something we’ll continue to work on.”
The United States said that since 2021, China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen Defense Department requests for high-level dialogues.
It was hoped their roughly 30-minute meeting could help facilitate a summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden later in the year.
Biden and Xi last met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November, promising more frequent communication, though ties have soured since then over Taiwan, espionage accusations and other concerns.
“The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. That’s very good,” Xi told Blinken at a long table adorned with pink lotus flowers.
From Xi’s remarks, it was not immediately clear what progress he was referring to, although he told Blinken that China “hopes to see a solid and stable China-US relationship” and believes that the two countries “can overcome various difficulties,” according to the Chinese reading. talks.
“No room for compromise” on Taiwan (Beijing)
In his remarks to Xi during the 35-minute session, which was only announced an hour before it began, Blinken said “the United States and China have an obligation and a responsibility to manage our relationship “.
The lack of regular and open channels of communication between the world’s two major economies has caused nervousness around the world, and Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington has alarmed China’s neighbors.
Earlier Monday, Blinken stressed the importance of open communication channels to manage their competition during more than three hours of talks with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.
Describing US-China relations as at an all-time low, Wang said the root cause was the US’s poor perception of China.
“We should adopt a responsible attitude towards the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations,” Wang said during the meeting with Blinken, according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Affairs. foreign.
Blinken’s trip, which was postponed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, has been closely watched around the world as a further deterioration in relations could have global implications for financial markets, practices and trade routes and supply chains.
Beijing’s tone on Taiwan was particularly pointed throughout Blinken’s visit. Wang said “China has no room for compromises or concessions,” according to the Chinese reading.
The United States has long held to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan, something Beijing has refused to rule out.
Asked last year, Biden said Washington would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, although aides later said his comments did not reflect a departure from the longstanding “one China” policy.
US officials have stressed that the United States does not support Taiwan independence.
In his Sunday meetings, Blinken also urged the Chinese to release detained U.S. citizens and take action to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.
