Partygate report LIVE: Theresa May says he voted to sanction Boris Johnsons Commons





1687192494 Former Tory minister says he will vote for the report Former Conservative cabinet minister Tobias Ellwood said he would vote in favor of the Privileges Committee report. He said: Even though Boris Johnson has absented himself from this House, almost to some extent rendering this report somewhat academic, the nation wants to see its conclusion, the nation that puts us here wants to ensure that this process achieves its conclusion.

1687192413 Harriet Harman: I offered to step down as chair of the committee, but the government told me to stay Harriet Harman said she offered to step down from the committee, but the government assured her she would not be seen as biased in its judgment of Boris Johnson. Former Tory minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg referred to precedent over the perception of bias in a House of Lords committee as he highlighted Ms Harmans’ tweets criticizing the ex-Prime Minister, asking: In When it comes to her famous tweets, how does she think she met the Hoffman essay? Ms. Harman, who chaired the committee, responded that I am happy to respond to this point that has been raised. I was appointed by this House in the hope that I would chair the committee without anyone objecting. After the tweets were revealed they were highlighted, because I’m concerned about the committee’s perception of fairness and I agree that perception matters, I’ve done my homework to find out whether or not that would mean that the government will trust me if I continue to chair the committee. I actually said I’m more than happy to step down because perception matters and I don’t want to do that if the government doesn’t have confidence in me because I need the whole House to have confidence in the work that the committee has commissioned. I was assured that I should continue the work that the Chamber had mandated with the appointment that the Chamber had entrusted to me and that is what I did.

1687191841 Theresa May urges her fellow MPs to vote in favor of the report Theresa May urged her fellow MPs to vote in favor of the report. The former prime minister said all MPs have an obligation not to repeat claims that mislead the House and to correct the record at the first opportunity, adding: Above all, we are all responsible for our own shares. Beyond that, this House has a responsibility to ensure compliance with standards by showing that we are prepared to act against the interests of our colleagues when the facts demand it and, in this case, I believe that they do . She added:I will be voting in favor of the Privileges Committee report, I urge all Members of this House to do so to uphold the standards of public life, to show that we all recognize the responsibility we have towards the people we serve and to help restore confidence in our parliamentary democracy.

1687191459 Theresa May: I accept the conclusions of the report Former Tory Prime Minister Theresa May told the Commons she accepted the findings of the privileges committee report. She told MPs: This is a rigorous report and I accept its conclusions. It’s not easy to pass judgment on friends and colleagues, she said, adding that friendship, working together, shouldn’t get in the way of doing the right thing. I commend the members of the Privileges Committee for their meticulous work and for their dignity in the face of insults to their integrity. To all committee members, this House should say thank you for your service. She added: This committee report is important. This debate matters. And that vote counts. They are important because they go to the heart of the bond of trust and respect between the public and Parliament that underpins the functioning of this place and our democracy.

1687191411 Prime Minister accused of being too weak to stand up to his predecessor Rishi Sunak is too weak to stand up to Boris Johnson and his sycophants, Labor says. Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire told the Commons: When stories or scandals like this hit the public, it presents an opportunity for a Prime Minister to push the reset button, to show leadership , to tackle a problem, to tackle it head-on , but this prime minister is just too weak to do that. Despite promises of integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels, he has shown himself to be too weak to stand up to Boris Johnson and his sycophants, which is deeply dangerous because if we cannot have a Prime Minister who defends standards, what do we have? Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the Prime Minister was officially defending the work of the Privileges Committee. She added: He called on those who overstepped the mark with genuine and legitimate questions about the process and so on to attack and intimidate Committee members and discredit the House.

1687190591 Met officers study party footage on potential for further investigation Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said officers would study video footage of a party at Conservative headquarters to decide whether to pursue the investigation further. He told The News Agents Podcast that the video told a much clearer story than the photograph previously mentioned to investigators. He said: As people know, this case has already been reviewed on the basis of a photo. It is very obvious that a video tells a much richer and clearer story than a photo. And so the team is looking at that to see if it provides a basis for further investigation. Sir Mark has hinted that action will likely be taken over the footage. He said: I think we can all see the colorful nature of the video and how much it tells a story far beyond the original photo. I have to let a team work through this, but I think we can all guess which direction it will go. The force considers a variety of factors in deciding whether to retrospectively investigate alleged breaches of Covid rules. One of the things we have taken into account in the past, of course, was that the people involved in shaping the law and shaping the policy was an aggravating feature, for example, Sir Mark added.

1687190035 MPs urged to think of families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic MPs must consider the families of those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic as they debate the Privileges Committee report into the conduct of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Labor Party has said. Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire told the Commons: The backdrop to this report is the thousands of red hearts on the Covid memorial wall just above the river. Each represents a life lost to this terrible disease. For every heart there is a loved, mourned and missed human being. For each, there is a story around them of terrible loss, of grief compounded by goodbyes made on smartphones, of lives ended alone, of people robbed of precious time together, and of parents unable to comfort each other during funeral. Appealing to Mr Johnson’s supporters, she added: I urge those members who continue to defend Mr Johnson and attack the committee and its findings: think about these families and what it means to them, these are our voters. Defending Mr Johnson’s constant insistence that thanksgiving, birthdays and morale-boosting parties were essential work events hurts them.

1687189672 Boris Johnson is not a prime minister to be proud of, says Labor MP Boris Johnson is far from a prime minister this country can be proud of, Labors Thangam Debbonaire said, after quoting Winston Churchill in the Commons. The shadow leader of the Commons said: The truth is indisputable. Malevolence may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end it is so. The words of Winston Churchill. They were first spoken in this House decades ago and they weigh on us today. Boris Johnson in particular and his supporters should heed his hero’s words. Mr. Johnson has undermined and attacked our democratic institutions, a far cry from a prime minister this country can be proud of. He lied to this House, to the people of this country, and when he was exposed, he attacked the system designed to hold him and all of us here to account.

1687189437 Penny Mordaunt: The debate is crucial for public trust Penny Mordaunt said the debate on the Privileges Committee report into the conduct of Boris Johnson is important for public trust and the right of MPs not to be misled. The Commons leader said: The real consequences of a vote today may seem to boil down to whether the former MP for Uxbridge (Mr Johnson) has a pass to the estate. Our constituents may not understand why we are focusing on contempt of the House, rather than the outrages they may feel have been made against them. She added: But we would be wrong to think that there are no meaningful consequences to our actions this afternoon. The work of the Privileges Committee in producing this report before us today is not limited to examining the conduct of a former colleague. Their work has also sought to defend our rights and privileges here. The right not to be misled, the right not to be abused in the performance of our duties. Ms. Mordaunt added: It is important because the integrity of our institutions is important. The respect and trust accorded to them matters. This has practical implications for the accountability of MPs to each other and to the members of the public they represent. Today, all members should do what they think is right, and others should leave them alone to do it.

1687189113 Mordaunt: The Committee owes a debt of gratitude’ Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said the privileges committee was in debt of gratitude for its report into the conduct of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She told MPs: The Committees report found that Mr (Boris) Johnson deliberately misled the House and the committee and in doing so was in grave contempt. It also concluded that Mr Johnson had broken trust, undermined the democratic process of this House and been complicit in a campaign of abuse and attempts to intimidate the committee. It is up to the members to decide whether those findings, conclusions and sanctions they propose are correct and reasonable, and that is the question before us today. In response to an intervention by Labor MP Toby Perkins (Chesterfield), Ms Mordaunt said: We all owe the committee a debt of gratitude for the work they have done on our instructions, but it is for the members to decide whether the findings are correct or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/partygate-vote-privileges-report-boris-johnson-parliament-live-rishi-sunak-b1088832.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos