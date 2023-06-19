Mitsotakis: The main pillars of our foreign policy will not change

The leader of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview broadcast on all national channels on Sunday from Lavrio, referred to the sinking of migrants in Pylos saying that “the issue of migrants is an extremely complex problem. Europe has changed its policy and recognized that there can be no asylum policy without the protection of external borders. The measures taken seem to be closer to the positions of our country.

Asked about a possible meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mitsotakis underlined that “a meeting with Erdogan should not be a new special” and described as “positive” the evolution of the meeting they will have in Vilnius while “he (Erdogan) did not want to meet me in the past”.

He also said that the main pillars of our foreign policy will not change. “Our country is strengthening its position as a factor of stability in the region; it forges alliances with new countries and continues to invest part of its wealth for its protection”. I will not tell Mr. Erdogan what to do with his armed forces and it is our undeniable right to strengthen the Greek armed forces”.

June 27 will swear a government of hard work and results. The citizens rewarded us but also asked us to run even faster for the major changes and reforms that our country needs. “I am fully aware of the enormous responsibility and I will seek the best for the job. We have no hidden agenda, I have no surprises in store for the citizens, they know that we will make another big intervention in the state and we are going to improve digitization even further”.

Asked about the possibility of third elections, Mitsotakis expressed certainty that “there will be no need to meet again here in August and there will be no need for third elections”.

Referring to the health system, he says that “citizens are right to be anxious and to demand drastic interventions. For me, the restructuring of the National Health System is perhaps the biggest bet.

Thanks for reading Hellenic News of America

SOURCE; ANA-MPA