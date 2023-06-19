Politics
Mitsotakis: The main pillars of our foreign policy will not change
The leader of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview broadcast on all national channels on Sunday from Lavrio, referred to the sinking of migrants in Pylos saying that “the issue of migrants is an extremely complex problem. Europe has changed its policy and recognized that there can be no asylum policy without the protection of external borders. The measures taken seem to be closer to the positions of our country.
Asked about a possible meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mitsotakis underlined that “a meeting with Erdogan should not be a new special” and described as “positive” the evolution of the meeting they will have in Vilnius while “he (Erdogan) did not want to meet me in the past”.
He also said that the main pillars of our foreign policy will not change. “Our country is strengthening its position as a factor of stability in the region; it forges alliances with new countries and continues to invest part of its wealth for its protection”. I will not tell Mr. Erdogan what to do with his armed forces and it is our undeniable right to strengthen the Greek armed forces”.
June 27 will swear a government of hard work and results. The citizens rewarded us but also asked us to run even faster for the major changes and reforms that our country needs. “I am fully aware of the enormous responsibility and I will seek the best for the job. We have no hidden agenda, I have no surprises in store for the citizens, they know that we will make another big intervention in the state and we are going to improve digitization even further”.
Asked about the possibility of third elections, Mitsotakis expressed certainty that “there will be no need to meet again here in August and there will be no need for third elections”.
Referring to the health system, he says that “citizens are right to be anxious and to demand drastic interventions. For me, the restructuring of the National Health System is perhaps the biggest bet.
Thanks for reading Hellenic News of America
SOURCE; ANA-MPA
These articles are copyrighted by Hellenic News of America. They cannot be redistributed without the permission of the owner. The opinions expressed by our authors do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Hellenic News of America and its representatives.
|
Sources
2/ https://hellenicnews.com/mitsotakis-the-main-pillars-of-our-foreign-policy-will-not-change/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mitsotakis: The main pillars of our foreign policy will not change
- Partygate report LIVE: Theresa May says he voted to sanction Boris Johnsons Commons
- UK Weather: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Forecast – Hotter Weather | british news
- Bollywood divas set goals for the perfect monsoon wardrobe
- MBB: Cathedral of College Basketball Classic Field, schedule announced
- Diablo 4 Players Overcome Fashion Limits to Recreate Their Favorite Characters
- European regulator says Google should split up digital advertising business
- Body weight and weight-independent effects of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass on type 2 diabetes.
- Antony Blinken scores meeting with Xi Jinping as US and China seek to ease tensions
- Indonesian Widodo welcomes Japanese Naruhito, Masako
- Here’s how the Hollywood writers’ strike is affecting Mississippi
- AMD Launches M1300X AI Chip