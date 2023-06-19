5 key questions Prime Minister Modi should discuss with Joe Biden during his US visit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the United States for a state visit from June 21-24. During his first state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. President Biden will host a grand state dinner in honor of Prime Minister Modi on June 22. Moreover, Prime Minister Modi will also address a joint session of the United States Congress on the same day. The fact that Prime Minister Modi was asked to deliver the landmark speech by Congress leaders from both parties reflects strong bipartisan support for India. Addressing a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate is one of the highest honors Washington bestows on foreign dignitaries. But, behind all the pageantry and ceremony, Prime Minister Modis’ state visit is an indication of the strong bond between the two countries. Discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden will likely focus on their commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, deepening trade and strengthening security cooperation. Contentious issues such as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will also be discussed. Ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ historic state visit, let’s take a look at all aspects of the bilateral relationship between India and the United States. Countering China vis-à-vis the Quad The United States is trying to support India as a democratic bulwark against a rising China. The cornerstone of this strategy is to ensure a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region. The White House press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre, recently indicated that Chinese hegemony brings the two countries closer together. Speaking to reporters, she said, the Prime Minister and the President will discuss ways to strengthen our two countries, the shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and to our shared determination to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including defence. “ Defense cooperation Defense is said to be an important part of the discussion between the two leaders as the United States attempts to divert India from Russian military hardware. The United States and India are expected to sign bilateral defense cooperation agreements, particularly in areas of critical technology transfer for the joint development of advanced military hardware. Reports suggest that New Delhi is expected to sign the deal for the purchase of at least 18 MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones. Ukraine-Russia conflict India has maintained its neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. President Biden could raise the issue during their meeting to ask Prime Minister Modi to take a more grounded stance on the issue. WTO agricultural subsidies India has always maintained that the World Trade Organization (WTO) should review the issue of agricultural subsidies. This problem has an impact on the food security needs of developing countries like India. So Prime Minister Modi could raise this sticking point with President Biden. India wants a review of the formula used by the WTO to calculate current domestic agricultural subsidies granted by developing countries.

