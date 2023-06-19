Judge says Trump team can’t release evidence in documents case | Donald Trump News





The judge in the federal case against Trump said attorneys cannot release evidence to the media or on social platforms.

A US federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump’s legal team cannot publicly release evidence related to his federal trial on charges related to hoarding and concealing classified documents.

The order issued Monday, six days after Trump’s first court appearance in the case, said evidence or information derived from it will not be released to the public or the news media, or broadcast on any news or social media platforms, without notice. and the consent of the United States or the approval of the Court.

Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order further said that Trump can only review the documents under the direct supervision of the defense attorney or a member of the defense attorneys’ staff and that the former president will only keep no copies.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to allegations he hoarded sensitive documents he took from the White House. The charges also relate to Trump’s alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation, including hiding documents from federal agents.

Prosecutors allege Trump kept boxes of documents containing information about the defense and weapons capabilities of the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Unauthorized release of these classified documents could jeopardize U.S. national security, foreign relations, the safety of U.S. military and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence-gathering methods, according to the indictment.

Trump maintained that he cooperated with investigators and did nothing wrong in his handling of the documents.

Last week, prosecutors asked the court to impose the terms granted on Monday, saying evidence in the case potentially contained information relating to ongoing investigations, the disclosure of which could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged individuals.

Polls show Trump, who has declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, maintaining a sizeable lead in the crowded Republican field.

Under US law, Trump’s indictment or possible conviction does not bar him from being elected.

Last week’s indictment represents the first time a current or former US president has faced federal charges.

Trump was indicted in April on separate charges related to falsifying business records related to silent money payments to a porn star, the first time a current or former US president has been indicted in history.

Trump also faces an investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the investigation into the classified documents, is also investigating Trump’s role in spreading false election information following the 2020 vote and the actions of former presidents surrounding the deadly storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

