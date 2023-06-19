Donald Trump Ordered to Keep Evidence Against Him Safe in Trial Boxes – Rolling Stone





A judge handling the federal case against Donald Trump, for allegedly mishandling boxes of sensitive government documents, has imposed a new order on the former president and his legal team to safely keep key documents from the proceedings .

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart issued the order on June 19 placing restrictions on evidence produced against the president – known in legal terms as “discovery”. The order includes a form for Trump to sign that reads like something a schoolboy might have to write, repeatedly, on the classroom blackboard, as punishment: “I will not further disclose or disseminate the discovery documents. »

Former President Trump faces 37 felonies for transporting boxes of highly sensitive and classified materials from the White House to his Florida resort residence in Mar a Lago and then playing cat and mouse with federal authorities who have requested the safe return of the materials.

According to Trump’s indictment, the documents included nuclear secrets and sensitive military plans. And Trump had a bad habit of allegedly showing such state secrets to friends and underlings who lacked the proper clearance to see them. That is, when he didn’t leave documents unsecured in boxes on a ballroom stage at Mar a Lago, or in a chintzy bathroom at his Florida resort.

The new order aims to ensure that no such shoddy handling of evidence will haunt the proceedings against the former president. Judge Reinhart’s new order applies specifically to the “unclassified discovery” in the case, but it nonetheless establishes a high threshold of secrecy.

The order requires that discovery documents “must be kept in the custody and control” of Trump’s legal team. As a defendant, Trump is allowed to review the evidence against him, of course. But the judge’s order makes it clear that Trump “will only have access” when he is “under the direct supervision” of his legal team, and that any notes he takes must also “be securely stored by the ‘defense attorney’, as is the evidence in the case. .

The famously indisciplined former president, who now has his own media platform in Truth Social, is also barred from posting details of his case online. “The Discovery Material, and any information derived therefrom, must not be released to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform,” the order reads. judge.

If Trump does not comply with the judge’s order, the document says, he could face “contempt of court or other civil or criminal penalties.”

Worse for Trump – who is in this situation thanks to his usual “hoarding” tendencies – the former president is also prohibited from keeping evidence against him in memory after the trial is over. The order requires that all discovery materials be “destroyed by defense counsel or returned to the United States.” Tendency

Read the judge’s order below:

