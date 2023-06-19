PM Modi, Amit Shah’s pledge is transforming the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to build “Naya Jammu and Kashmir” has transformed the landscape of the Himalayan region. Completion of languishing projects, implementation of new ones and adherence to the principles of “Gati” and “Pargati” have brought peace, prosperity and progress to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of the section 370.

The success achieved in infrastructure development has not only improved the physical landscape of the region, but also shattered the false narratives, allowing the people of the Union Territory to envision a brighter future. After August 5, 2019, when the Center announced its decision to remove JK’s special status and split it into two union territories, the government made unprecedented strides in strengthening connectivity infrastructure for the transformation rapid economy of the region.

Over the past three years, the government has built express highways and improved airports, and Kashmir is ready to be connected to the rest of the country by train by next year. Work on the 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has entered its final phase. Its completion would provide all-weather connectivity to Kashmir with the rest of the country. The project is expected to be completed by next year.

When completed, the USBRL, with 38 tunnels including the longest T-49 tunnel at 12.77 km, will represent a marvelous engineering feat for India. The world’s tallest Chenab Bridge (1,315 meters) and the first cable-stayed railway bridge add to the beauty of this railway connectivity project. Works to widen the Jammu-Srinagar Strategic National Highway (NH-44) are also nearing completion. The project was divided into six parts, four of which have been completed.

Work is continuing on the last two phases, the Banihal-Ramban road (36 km) and the Ramban-Udhampur road (43 km). This 79 km long four-lane section of the national highway will have 14 tunnels, including the recently opened Panthyal tunnel, between Banihal-Ramban-Udhampur. Work on the strategic highway is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Another four-lane Greenfield Expressway, linking Delhi to Katra, is also under construction. It will reduce the distance between the two cities by 58 kilometres. It is one of 32 “express green highways” being built across the country. This 670 km four-lane Green Field highway linking Delhi to Vaishno Devi Dham, Katra is expected to be completed by December 2023 at a cost of Rs 37,524 crore.

Relevantly, road construction in Jammu and Kashmir accelerated after 2019. Within three years, the travel time between major JK destinations decreased significantly. According to officials, more than 7,000 km length of road has been constructed in the past 3 years. More than 170 bridges have been built to strengthen the transportation system and more than 8,000 km of roads have been paved, which was previously about 2,500 to 3,000 km.

Road and tunnel infrastructure has been prioritized and approximately $1 million is being spent to build a robust road network. In 2021-2022, Jammu and Kashmir set a new construction record of 6,450 km in road length and achieved third place in the longest road length target in the country.

Until 2019, six km length of road was being built per day, which increased to 20 km per day in recent years. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jammu and Kashmir ranks fourth in the country.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Rural Development had sanctioned 3,347 projects under the PMGSY-I to be executed in 12 phases envisaging the construction of 18,432.79 km of roads costing Rs 1,19,646.76 crore to ensure the connectivity to 2,148 homes. Under the PMGSY-II, 107 programs (704.55 km) were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 790.49 crore.

Under the PMGSY-III, the government approved Rs 1,357 crore for JK to construct 1,276 km length of road. The PMGSY-III is another milestone in JK’s rural connectivity.

Work on the 78 km four-lane Srinagar ring road project is expected to be completed in 2023-24. With the construction of this ring road worth Rs 4,660 crore, residents of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Gurez, Kargil and Leh will not have to enter Srinagar city. This will reduce traffic jams and pollution in the city.

A proposal has been put forward for the construction of a tunnel between Sheshnag and Panjtarni on the Amarnath Yatra road. This would reduce yatra’s time from the current three days to just nine hours.

According to officials, a 110 kilometer road from Khanabal to Panjtarni will be constructed for the convenience of Amarnath pilgrims at a cost of Rs 5,300 crore. The DPR for a 73 km stretch from Khanabal to Chandanwari and a 37 km stretch from Chandanwari to Baltal via Panjtarni at a cost of Rs 3,500 is ongoing.

A 10.8 kilometer long tunnel will be built between Sheshnag and Panjtarni. Meanwhile, construction of a tunnel at Pir Ki Gali on Mughal Road, linking Poonch in Jammu region to Shopian in Kashmir is also being considered. The Rs 6,000 crore project includes the Rs 5,000 crore tunnel at Pir Ki Gali, which includes the construction of an all-weather road.

Another key achievement of the PM Modi-led regime in JK was the completion of languishing projects. These projects, stalled for years, have hampered progress in the region. Recognizing their importance, the government has undertaken efforts to expedite their completion. The unprecedented speed with which these projects have been executed has invigorated the development landscape of the Union Territory. From building schools, hospitals and community centers to renovating existing infrastructure, the completion of these projects has improved the quality of life for JK residents.

In addition to completing the pending projects, the government has also taken the initiative to implement new projects that meet the diverse needs of the region. The regime led by PM Modi has demonstrated a firm commitment to delivering results quickly and efficiently by implementing the mantra of “Gati” (speed) and “Pargati” (progress).

The government has removed unnecessary barriers and encouraged public-private partnerships. The pace of infrastructure development at “Naya JK” has accelerated.

This approach not only transformed the physical landscape of the region, but also fostered an environment conducive to investment and economic growth. The remarkable progress made in JK under the regime led by Prime Minister Modi has shattered the false narratives propagated by a handful of people with vested interests. These individuals have sought to boil the pot by spreading misinformation and fueling unrest.

However, the tangible results of infrastructure development in the union territory have debunked their claims. Improved quality of life, improved connectivity and economic growth have silenced critics and testify to the transformative power of development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.