Why Xi Jinping finally agreed to meet Antony Blinken





When Antony Blinken boarded the plane for Beijing two days ago, the US Secretary of State didn’t even know if he would meet Xi Jinping. Blinkens’ visit was originally scheduled for February before the United States pulled out at the last minute after a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana. Beijing has always insisted the ball was nothing to be offended about, seeing the cancellation of Blinkens’ visit as an overreaction. US-China relations have been frosty ever since. Despite this tension, the secretary of state was granted an audience with the Chinese leader earlier in the day, but only on a few hours’ notice. The short meeting, which lasted only 30 minutes, is a sign that Beijing, like Washington, wants to stop the downward spiral in US-China relations since the balloon incident. It is possible that Xi decided to meet with Blinken only after the US secretary of state had productive conversations with other senior Chinese officials earlier in the visit. From the readings, those who fear World War III may breathe a small sigh of relief. Blinken says he and Xi had a vigorous conversation, including about the war in Ukraine, but he also sought to disabuse China of the idea that the United States was seeking to contain them economically. President Xi said: China respects American interests and will not challenge or replace the United States. Those who fear World War III can breathe a small sigh of relief Blinken had first met with Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, and summaries of that meeting from both sides spoke of a frank and constructive conversation. He then met Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat (older than Qin). Wang stressed the need to avoid strategic accidents and urged the US side not to misunderstand the trajectory followed by traditional Western powers in other words, not to project the expansionist rise of the West towards global power on the rise of China (curiously, there is no reading from the American side of this second meeting). Clearly, Beijing was happy with how these lengthy meetings went, because it was after Blinken saw Wang that his audience with Xi was confirmed. The most popular Kara Kennedy

Inside Meghan Markles' Hollywood flop Since February, the US side has tried to reverse the ball incident and reach out to Beijing. Two weeks ago, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's request for a meeting at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asian security conference, with his counterpart, General Li Shangfu, was denied (the Chinese side says that the United States can talk to General Li when he is no longer sanctioned by Washington); but CIA Director Bill Burns arranged a secret visit to Beijing in May, while US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Wang Yi in Vienna around the same time. Blinkens' meeting with Xi Jinping is the highest-level dialogue yet, and a sign that US-China relations are stabilizing toward a new competitive normal. Over the weekend, President Biden held out an olive branch saying about the ball that I don't think the leaders knew where it was, knew what was in it and what was going on, I think it was more embarrassing than intentional.

No one expects this relationship to improve significantly from a single handshake. After all, Joe Biden has effectively continued Donald Trump’s hardline approach to China, putting in place industrial policies like the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act that aim to stymie China in the energy industries. renewables and semiconductors; meanwhile, China is not giving up its claim to Taiwan and continues to assert its influence across Asia. But today’s meeting is a glimmer of what a competitive, but not dangerous, rivalry between the United States and China could look like. It is undeniable that the rise of China is the first serious challenge to the US-led world order since the end of the Cold War. But this rivalry need not escalate into an existential struggle if only the two sides keep talking.

