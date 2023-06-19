As Imran Khans PTI faces repression, a new group of defectors takes shape





Amir Khan (right), of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, greets Jahangir Tareen (centre), then top leader of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice Movement) Pakistani party, upon his arrival at MQM headquarters in Karachi. | Photo credit: AFP

The Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was launched earlier this month by Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), a former key member of Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Abdul Aleem Khan, another former close associate of Mr. Khan. Dead on arrival was how the PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi rejected the newly launched party.

Mr Tareen was a kingmaker in 2018 when he delivered independents for the PTI post-election elections so he could form a government in Punjab. But after falling out with Mr Khan around 2019-20, Mr Tareen isolated himself politically for a time until the vote of no confidence in April 2022 when the JKT group helped Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Shehbaz Sharif, in his candidacy for the position of chief ministers in Punjab.

Last month he had another opportunity when the dismantling of the PTI began, after violent protests sparked by the arrest of Imran Khan.

Around 100 PTI deserters, including some big names like former federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aamer Kayani and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, left the PTI and were seen with the new party on the block.

Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen were among those who gave the PTI an identity when it was still a struggling political group. They were part of the crucial PTI support system. But Mr Khan later distanced himself from them after forming his government in 2018. It is not uncommon for new political parties to emerge or old parties to break up ahead of general elections. It is said that political parties are ideological but more or less they have the same ideology. I wouldn’t call the IPP a new party as such because it has all these old stalwarts who were the faces of the PTI before May 9, said Ayesha Bakhsh, a senior presenter, referring to the day where Mr. Khan was arrested.

Stability and prosperity

The IPP, however, stands as a new departure in Pakistani politics. Awn Chaudhry, additional general secretary and spokesperson for the IPP, told The Hindu that the party is against the politics of hate and division. Its leaders seek political stability and prosperity in Pakistan. But the party is also seeking to maintain close ties with Prime Minister Shezbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

I am a special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz and we have a very good working relationship with the PML-N. There will certainly be an adjustment of the seats or an alliance with them, said Mr Awn Chaudhry when asked about the future electoral course of the IPP.

Were PTI deserters forced to join the IPP? Mr. Chaudhry denies these allegations. Everyone who has joined us has done so by their own choice. They left the PTI of their own free will. They know that the future of PTI is not very bright and they have worked with Tareen before and are aware of her skills and abilities.

However, a former PTI member who joined the IPP told The Hindu on condition of anonymity: The hundred people who joined the IPP were coerced into joining this party; not a single PTI member joined on his own.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that some leaders associated with the newly launched party, including Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail, have not officially joined the IPP.

On the face of it, the IPP was designed to undermine the popularity of PTIs, especially in South Punjab and other rural areas of the province. But his chances of securing electoral victories are slim. It might help the PML-N in some constituencies, but I don’t see major adjustments happening, political analyst Umair Javed said.

Celebration of Kings

The PTI rejected the relevance of the training of PPIs. Party leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar said that from time to time Pakistan has seen the establishment of a party of kings. Its aim is usually to capture the space of genuine political parties and then to give legitimacy to anti-democratic regimes. PPI is no different. However, this time, this model seems to be failing. The imagination of voters in Pakistan is completely captured by Imran Khan. His popularity is unmatched and voters connect directly with him.

With elections due to be held in a few months, political deliberations are accelerating in Pakistan. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, now foreign minister in the Shezbaz Sharif government, had also tried to recruit defectors from the PTI after the May 9 protests. There were reports that the PPP was unhappy with the emergence of the IPP because otherwise the PPP and PML-N would have taken on the PTI defectors. Now this new party will eat into their vote bank, said Ms. Bakhsh, the presenter.

Right now we can say that people join the IPP because they want to participate in politics; they are cautious about the possibility that the PTI will not be allowed to participate in the next elections. The IPP will stand alone in the elections or opt for an adjustment of the seats [with the PML-N].

However, a deciding factor in the upcoming elections would be whether the PTI would contest the election or not, or if it would be allowed to contest on its election symbol (bat), analysts say. PTI voters are confused at the moment as they feel betrayed by what is happening now, Ms Bakhsh added.

