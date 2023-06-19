Without Messi, Argentina struggles to win 2-0 against Indonesia in friendly





Comment this story Comment JAKARTA, Indonesia Argentina struggled to create chances without Lionel Messi in the squad as they battled to a 2-0 win over Indonesia in a friendly on Monday, both goals being signed by defensive-minded players. Starting midfielder Leandro Paredes scored a long-range opener in the first half as the side grew increasingly frustrated with their inability to break down a team ranked 149th in the world. Tottenham defender Cristian Romero added the second shortly after the break. Messi, who scored in a 2-1 win over Australia in Beijing on Thursday, was allowed to return home early by coach Lionel Scaloni to rest. Messi, 35, is set to make his Inter Miami debut in July after leaving Paris Saint-Germain for the MLS club earlier this month. Having told Chinese media that Messi might not continue playing for the national team long enough to compete in the 2026 World Cup, Argentina may soon have to get used to the idea of ​​being without. the superstar, who led the country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar last December. In principle, Messi is still in the national team and it’s not worth talking about this topic anymore, Scaloni said. We would like him to play forever, but at some point he will leave and it will be a very sad day for everyone. Argentina still dominated possession in their first-ever game against Indonesia but struggled to break down the host, who was cheered on by more than 60,000 fans, including the country’s president, Joko Widodo. After sustained pressure, missed chances and a determined defence, it took a goal worthy of Messi himself to break the deadlock. Seven minutes from the end of the first half, Paredes took possession of the ball more than 30 yards from goal and unleashed a powerful shot that gave goalkeeper Ernando Ari no chance. Indonesia nearly equalized early in the second half with their best chance as a header from Ipswich defender Elkan Baggott headed for the top corner before being knocked down by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Romero then doubled Argentina’s lead after 54 minutes by heading in a corner for his second goal for his country. More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

