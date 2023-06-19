Emergence of a new non-alignment

From Bolivia to Sri Lanka, countries fed up with the IMF-imposed cycle of debt austerity and the bullying of the US-led bloc are beginning to asserttheirown agendas, writes Vijay Prashad.

ByVijay Prashad

Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research

A the new climate of defiance in the countries of the South has sown confusion in the capitals of theTriad(US, Europe and Japan), where officials struggle to understand why governments in the Global South have notacceptedWestern view of the conflict in Ukraine or have universally supported the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in its efforts to weaken Russia.

Governments that have long complied with the wishes of the Triads, such as the administrations of Narendra Modi in India and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Trkiye (despite the toxicity of their own regimes), are no longer so reliable.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has constantly defended his government’s refusal to accede to pressure from Washington. In April 2022, at a joint press conference in Washington, DC with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jaishankar was asked to explain that India was continuing to buy oil from Russia. Herrespondwas frank:

I noticed you were talking about oil purchases. If you are considering energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention be focused on Europe. We buy part of the energy that is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at the numbers, that our total purchases for the month would probably be less than what Europe does in an afternoon.

However, such comments did not deter Washington’s efforts to win India over to its program. On May 24, theUnited States Congressional Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Partypublished a policystatementin Taiwan who claimed that [t]The United States should enhance the NATO Plus arrangement to include India.

This policy statement was released shortly after the G7summitin Hiroshima, Japan, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with various G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Indian government’s response to this formulation of NATO Plus echoed the sentiment of its earlier remarks on buying Russian oil.

A lot of Americans still have that NATO treaty construct in their heads, Jaishankarsaidat a press conference on June 9. It almost seems like that’s the only model or perspective they look at the world with. It is not a model that applies to India.

India, he said, is not interested in joining NATO Plus, wishing to maintain a greater degree of geopolitical flexibility. One of the challenges of a changing world, Jaishankar said, is how to get people to accept and adapt to these changes.

There are two important takeaways from Jaishankars statements.

First, the Indian government which does not oppose the US either in program or in temperament, is not interested in being drawn into a US-led bloc system (building the NATO treaty, as Jaishankar said).

Second, like many governments in the Global South, it recognizes that we live in a changing world and that the traditional great powers, particularly the United States, must adapt to these changes.

In its Investment Outlook 2023 report, Credit Suissesharpanother way of referring to what Jaishankar called the changing world is to deep and persistent fractures in the international order.

Credit Suisse describes these fractures precisely:

The Global West (Western developed countries and allies) has moved away from the Global East (China, Russia and allies) in terms of fundamental strategic interests, while the Global South (Brazil, Russia, India and China and most developing countries) is reorganizing to pursue its own interests.

These last words bear repeating: the countries of the South are reorganizing themselves to pursue their own interests.

In mid-April, the Japanese Foreign Ministry released itsDiplomatic Blue Book 2023in which he noted that we are now at the end of the post-Cold War era.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States asserted its primacy over the international order and, together with its Triad vassals, established what it called the rules-based international order.

This 30-year-old US-led project is currently floundering, partly because of the internal weaknesses of the Triad countries (including their weakened position in the global economy) and partly because of the rise of the southern locomotives (led by China, but including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Nigeria).

Our calculations, based onIMF Data Mappershow that for the first time in centuries, the gross domestic product of the countries of the South exceeded that of the countries of the North this year.

The rise of these developing countries despite the great social inequality that exists within them has produced a new attitude among their middle classes which is reflected in the increased confidence of their governments: they no longer accept the parochial views of the countries of the Triad as universal truths, and they have a greater desire to pursue their own national and regional interests.

It is this reaffirmation of national and regional interests within the countries of the South that has revived a set of regional processes, including the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the BRICS process (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

On June 1, the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS met in Cape Town (South Africa) with a view to the summit between their Heads of State which is due to take place in August in Johannesburg. The joint statement they issued is instructive: on two occasions they warned of the negative impact of unilateral economic coercive measures, such as sanctions, boycotts, embargoes and blockades which have produced negative effects , especially in the developing world.

The language used in this declaration represents a feeling shared by all the countries of the South. From Bolivia to Sri Lanka, these countries, which make up the majority of the world, are fed up withIMF-led debt austerity cycleand the bullying of the Triads. They are beginning to assert their own sovereign agendas.

Interestingly, this renaissance of sovereign politics is not driven by introverted nationalism, but by unaligned internationalism.

The statement by the BRICS ministers emphasizes the strengthening of multilateralism and respect for international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations as its indispensable cornerstone (indeed, China and Russia are both part of the 20 membersGroup of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations).

The implicit argument advanced here is that the states of the US-led Triad have unilaterally imposed their narrow worldview, based on the interests of their elites, on the countries of the South under the guise of an international order based on rules.

Now, argue the states of the South, it is time to return to the source of the United Nations Charter and build a truly democratic international order.

The word non-aligned is increasingly used to refer to this new trend in international politics. The term has its origins in the Conference of Non-Aligned Countries held in Belgrade (Yugoslavia) in 1961, which built on the foundations laid at the Afro-Asian Conference held in Bandung (Indonesia) in 1955.

At that time, non-alignment referred to countries ruled by movements rooted in the deeply anti-colonial Third World Project, which sought to establish the sovereignty of new states and the dignity of their people.

This moment of non-alignment was killed by the debt crisis of the 1980s, which began with Mexico’s default in 1982. What we have now is not a return of the old non-alignment , but the emergence of a new political atmosphere and a new political constellation that requires in-depth study.

For now, we can say that this new non-alignment is demanded by the large states of the Global South which are not interested in being subordinated to the Triad agenda, but which have not yet established their own project of Global South Project, for example.

As part of our efforts to understand this emerging dynamic, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research joined theNo cold warcampaign,ALBA Movements,Pan-Africanism todayTHEInternational Strategy Center(South Korea), and theInternational Assembly of Peoplesto moderate the webinar The New Non-Alignment and the New Cold War.

The speakers were Ronnie Kasrils (former Minister of Intelligence, South Africa), Sevim Dagdelen (Deputy leader of the Die Linke party in the German Bundestag), Stephanie Weatherbee (International People’s Assembly) and Srujana Bodapati (Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research).

[Read People’s Dispatch report on the webinar.]

In 1931, the Jamaican poet and journalist Una Marson (1905-1965)writingThere will come a time, a poem of hope for a future where love and brotherhood should have their full influence.

The inhabitants of the colonized world, she wrote, should fight a sustained battle to achieve their freedom. We are far from the end of this fight, but we are not in the position of almost total subordination in which we found ourselves at the height of the primacy of the Triads, which has taken place from 1991 until today. It’s worth going back to Marson, who knew for sure that a fairer world would come, even if she wouldn’t be alive to witness it:

It doesn’t matter that we’re like birds in a cage

Who beat their chests against the iron bars

Until the drops of blood fall, and in heartbreaking songs

Our souls pass to God? These very words,

In the anguish sung, will prevail powerfully.

We will not be among the happy heirs

Of this great heritage but to us

Their gratitude and their praise will come,

And the unborn children will reap in joy

What we sowed in tears.

Vijay Prasha is an Indian historian, editor and journalist. He is editor and chief correspondent at Globetrotter. He is editor ofLeftWord Booksand the director ofTricontinental: Institute for Social Research. He is a non-resident principal investigator atChongyang Institute of Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. He has written over 20 books, includingdarkest nationsAndThe poorest nations. His latest books areStruggle makes us human: learning from movements for socialismand, with Noam Chomsky, Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and the Fragility of American Power.

This article is fromTricontinental: Institute for Social Research.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those ofConsortium news.

