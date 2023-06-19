Imran Khan reacts strongly to ‘minus-Imran formula’, says only voters can decide





Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted strongly to the campaign on “less Imran” during his interview with WION on Monday. Khan also weighed in on a series of questions.

Asked by WION’s bureau chief about the ‘less Imran formula’ and the upcoming elections, he said there was ‘no such thing as less Imran, unless voters choose to do so’ .

Khan said, “In a democracy, the only less that can be done is by the public, by the voters. There is no concept of less unless the voters decide you less.”

In a tweet, Khan called on every citizen, especially young people who will be exercising their right to vote for the first time, to confirm their vote and ballot by July 13.

Speaking about the election, he said, “It means democracy will be liquidated, that’s what it means. In fact, there is almost no democracy in Pakistan. It’s just that the judges hold the fort, otherwise even the justice has been subdued.”

The former prime minister also mentioned Defense Minister Khwaja Asaf’s comments on Pakistani expats. He said, “Overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan’s greatest assets. We couldn’t grab that asset because we didn’t have the rule of law in Pakistan. If there was a rule of law, overseas Pakistanis would bring in billions of dollars of investment.”

“When China and India opened up, investment came first to overseas China and overseas Indians, and then others came. So that’s the biggest trump card…and sadly, we were 149th and 150th in the rule of law index,” he added.

Al-Qadir Trust case

Khan was again granted bail on the corruption charges on Monday (June 19). The bail for Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been extended until July 4 in connection with an alleged illegal transfer of millions of dollars in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan was briefly arrested last month, but his detention led to deadly violence as thousands of his supporters rampaged through cities, torching buildings and clashing with police.

He was released after the Supreme Court ruled the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to stifle his momentum ahead of elections scheduled for October.

Gohar Khan, a member of his legal team, said Khan had also been released on bail in 15 other cases in three courts.

(With agency contributions)

