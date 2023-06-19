Check dates, events, full program here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23. Hundreds of enthusiastic Indian-Americans gathered at iconic locations in 20 US cities and staged unity marches to send a welcome message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi days before his visit. Related Articles India, US strike deal to build jet engines to boost PM Modi Ex-NASA official stresses that India-US partnership is essential for space exploration Check out his full program: Day 1 (June 21): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit the United States. The visit will begin in New York, where Prime Minister Modi will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at UNHQ. Your participation makes the program even more special. Yoga brings the world together to promote health and well-being. May it continue to become more popular in the world. https://t.co/QjPUZemOeo Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2023 As part of the official state visit, internationally acclaimed singer Mary Millben, who has been officially invited by Her Excellency Ruchira Kamobj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, will also perform at the event. WASHINGTON, DC Award-winning international singer @MaryMillben will make appearances in New York and Washington, D.C. for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India to the United States from June 21-23, 2023. Formally invited by His pic.twitter.com/FpHGcCMpU5 Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 18, 2023 Day 2 (June 22): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House and hold high-level talks with President Biden. A state dinner hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for the evening of June 22. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi has been invited by Congressional leaders including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to address a joint session of the US Congress. . Day 3 (June 23): On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will attend a lunch hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to these official engagements, PM Modi will have various organized interactions with prominent CEOs, professionals and stakeholders. He will also meet with members of the Indian diaspora, as mentioned in a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. On the eve of June 23, Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian diaspora at a grand event at the Ronald Reagan Center. After his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will depart on June 24 and pay a state visit to Egypt. This invitation was extended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi during the Indian Republic Day celebrations in January 2023, where he was the guest of honor. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Cairo is scheduled for June 24-25. With contributions from agencies Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/pm-modis-us-visit-check-out-dates-events-full-schedule-here-12757922.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos