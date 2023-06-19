Japan’s Emperor meets Indonesian President on first official trip abroad as monarch





BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday on his first official trip abroad since assuming the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Widodo and First Lady Iriana welcomed Naruhito and Empress Masako to the presidential palace in Bogor, along with guests wearing traditional Indonesian clothing and a military band that played the two national anthems.

I am very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperors’ bilateral state visit overseas,” Widodo said. Naruhito is looking to highlight the friendship between Japan and Indonesia during his week-long visit, and officials said the two leaders will talk about cooperation between the countries. Naruhito said he and Masako were able to deepen their understanding of Indonesian people and culture while reflecting on its history. I also sincerely hope that exchanges between young people of the two countries will lead to further development of friendly relations between our two countries, Naruhito said at a joint press conference at Bogor Palace. The emperor arrived in the capital on Saturday and visited some places in the city, including a station of the Jakarta MRT, which is Indonesia’s first metro line and was funded by a loan from the Japan Cooperation Agency. international. Naruhito planned to visit the Cemetery of Indonesian Heroes in Jakarta on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he is due to travel to Yogyakarta, a city also on the island of Java that has been the center of Javanese culture and the seat of royal dynasties for centuries. On Thursday, he plans to visit Borobudur Temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world. Naruhito said before leaving Japan that cooperation with developing countries is essential to tackle global challenges such as climate change, energy and food. His trip comes as Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations celebrate 50 years of friendship this year, when Indonesia assumes the chairmanship of ASEAN. Japan is increasingly seeking to deepen its ties with developing countries to address regional and global challenges. It is Indonesia’s largest official development aid provider, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Naruhito, 63, is Japan’s first emperor born after World War II, who fought on behalf of his grandfather, Emperor Hirohito. Japanese troops occupied Indonesia, then the Dutch East Indies colony, from 1942 until the surrender of Tokyo in August 1945.

